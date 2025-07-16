CS Diagnostics Corp. Submitted Final Form-10 Registration Statement Draft to the processing team for preparation of Edgardization and filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

NEUSS, GERMANY AND CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully submitted the final draft of Form F-10 registration statement with the Processing Team for Edgarization and filing with United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")

This significant milestone marks a key step forward in the company's strategic plan to regulate its presence in the market. Submitting Form F-10 enhances investor confidence through greater transparency, improves corporate governance, and provides access to capital to support CS Diagnostics Corp.'s growth and success.

Thomas Fahrhoefer, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp. stated,

"This filing not only reflects our progress in aligning with the market regulatory standards but also strengthens our position as a global healthcare innovator. We look forward to building on this momentum to accelerate our growth and outreach in the market."

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp. commented,

"Filing the Form F-10 registration statement demonstrates our firm commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and building stronger ties with investors in the market. This is a foundational move to support CS Diagnostics Corp.'s long-term growth strategy and our journey to Nasdaq."

About CS Diagnostics Corp.

CS Diagnostics Corp. is a U.S-based subsidiary of CS Group, a leading healthcare company dedicated to advancing diagnostic technologies and improving patient outcomes worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and accessibility, committed to delivering advanced diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and hygiene solutions globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information please visit https://csdcorp.us/ or email: media@csdcorp.us

