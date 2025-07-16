HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - A Hong Kong spotlight event in July and a feature of Hong Kong Summer Viva, the Hong Kong Book Fair opened today alongside the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. More than 770 exhibitors are participating in the three events- With "Food Culture Future Living" as the theme of the year, the Book Fair celebrates its 35th edition in 2025. To mark the occasion, three special offers have been introduced, including free entry for visitors born in 1990 to allow them to celebrate this milestone together- The Book Fair continues to feature the Eight Seminar Series, including a session where the assistant and close friends of the late Hong Kong food critic and writer Chua Lam will share anecdotes about his life- To echo the theme of the year, the World of Art & Culture presents "Book a Table Food for Thought", an immersive exhibition where eight local and overseas artists collaborate with various consulates general in Hong Kong to explore global food culture through art- The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong 2025 is held concurrently with the Sports and Leisure Expo on 19-20 July, while visitors can enjoy more than 1,300 treats at the World of SnacksThe 35th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, 8th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and 5th HKTDC World of Snacks opened today, running concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for seven days (16 to 22 July). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the three events offer a one-stop experience encompassing literature, shopping, leisure and sports for residents and tourists alike. Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), gave a speech and proposed a toast at today's opening reception, accompanied by Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC.The Hong Kong Book Fair marks Professor Ma's first major HKTDC event since he assumed Chairmanship. "Since its inception in 1990, the Hong Kong Book Fair has, with the unwavering support of the industry and the public, evolved into one of Asia's premier cultural events," Prof Ma said. "It fosters a passion for reading and serves as a vital platform for cultural exchange between East and West,"he added. He further noted that this year's Book Fair, held in conjunction with the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, has garnered an enthusiastic response. Featuring over 770 exhibitors, the events collectively offer a vibrant, family-friendly summer experience that seamlessly blends literature, sports, lifestyle and gastronomy.Three special offers celebrate Book Fair's 35th editionTo mark its 35th edition, the Book Fair has launched three special promotions. Visitors born in 1990, the year the Book Fair was first held, can enjoy free entry by presenting valid identification, while a limited-edition 35th-edition special package () will be available, allowing five visitors to enter for the price of three tickets. In addition, visitors spending more than HK$500 at the Book Fair will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition commemorative tote bag and a special gift.As a Hong Kong spotlight event and a feature of the Hong Kong Summer Viva promotion in July, this year's Book Fair has "Food CultureFuture Living" as its theme of the year. The event features more than 620 cultural activities, both inside and outside the venue, inviting prominent authors from the culinary literature realm to explore themes of cultural identity, lifestyle philosophy and food innovation through writing.Seminar Series gathers writers from around the world to foster cultural exchangeThe Book Fair continues to feature the Eight Seminar Series, covering a diverse range of topics, including Personal Development and Spiritual Growth, World of Knowledge, Theme of the Year, English and International Reading, Children and Youth Reading, Hong Kong Cultural and Historical, Lifestyle, and Renowned Writers, co-organised with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan.The Personal Development and Spiritual Growth series features a seminar celebrating the memory of renowned Hong Kong food critic and writer Chua Lam, with his assistant Yeung Ngo and close friend, well-known stylist Tina Liu, sharing stories about his life. Other distinguished speakers include former HKTDC Chairman Jack So, who will share his new book with the Chinese title-- . As part of the World of Knowledge seminar series, Ronnie C. Chan, Honorary Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chairman of the China Heritage Fund, will share the journey of restoring the Jianfu Palace Garden in the Forbidden City, drawing insights from the newly published book in Traditional Chinese, The Palace of Established Happiness: Restoring a Garden in the Forbidden City.Highlights of the Theme of the Year seminars include renowned director and dietary therapy expert Yim Ho discussing anti-cancer nutrition (18 July); American commercial spaceship pilot Sian "Leo" Proctor on "Nourishing the Future - in Space and on Earth" (19 July); and a conversation between Andrew Chui, the fifth-generation heir of Tai Ping Koon Restaurant, and food reviewer and author Benny Li (20 July).The English and International Reading series features Akutagawa Prize winner Rie Kudan from Japan. With 5% of her book Tokyo Sympathy Tower generated by ChatGPT, she will discuss writing in the age of artificial intelligence (17 July). Emerging Korean novelist Cheon Seon-ran will share her creative journey (18 July); and 16-year-old Vietnamese English-language author Nguyen Hanh Phuong (aka Rosy Black) will share her story of writing during her school years, with parents invited to bring their children to participate (20 July). For more details on the seminars and the speaker lineup, visit https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/en/Events/Event-Schedule.html.Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the HKSAR, the World of Art & Culture echoes the theme of the year by holding the exhibition titled "Book a Table Food for Thought", a collaboration between eight local and overseas artists and the consulates general of various countries in Hong Kong that uses food as a bridge to connect cultures and offers visitors a chance to explore the world through the dining table. The exhibition presents eight themed tables guiding visitors through stories of life and culture told through the dining table and covering topics such as food and healthy living, surplus and future, table etiquette, lifestyle and culture, process, experience, music and art. Additionally, interactive installations on site recommend curated books and exhibits to visitors.New zones break cultural boundariesTwo new zones are introduced at the Book Fair this year. The Cultural and Creative Products Zone showcases cultural and creative products from the museums of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department along with interactive experiences related to Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage. The Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao also joins the zone with its signature "Craft Market" while Hong Kong exhibitor Tsi Ku Chai showcases creative pieces inspired by the Palace Museum in Beijing. The Hong Kong Tech Showcase area, meanwhile, presents innovative technology products in various fields including edtech, healthtech, sportstech, foodtech and more.Sports and Leisure Expo encourages wider participation as National Games arriveThis year sees the staging of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, with several events taking place in Hong Kong. In response to the National Games and to promote wider sports participation, the Sports and Leisure Expo has set up an exhibition area where participants can take photos with games mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong. They can also learn more about the competitive events hosted in Hong Kong as well as the mass participation events, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the games. The Hong Kong Sports Institute (Booth: 5C-B02) has set up a "Giant Cheering Net" where people can leave encouraging messages for all Hong Kong athletes, including those competing in the National Games. In addition, cyclist Leung Ka-yu, who has represented Hong Kong in the Asian Games and National Games, and freestyle rope skipper Ho Chu-ting, who was crowned men's champion at the World Rope Skipping Championships, will share their journeys and experiences during the Star Athlete Sharing Session.In collaboration with organiser M1 Group Limited, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong 2025 basketball tournament will be hosted indoors at the HKCEC for the first time. Matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday (19-20 July) in Hall 5E, featuring 16 of the world's top teams, including four elite squads competing for the championship. Visitors can not only enjoy access to the Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks with a single ticket, but they can also visit the 3x3 Village to experience the atmosphere of a world-class event. Additionally, they can engage in various sports games and explore the Sports Industry Showcase Area. This initiative aims to create a multifaceted experience that promotes cultural, sports and tourism development while providing a one-stop shopping, leisure and sports experience for locals and tourists alike.The Hong Kong Playground Association (Booth: 5C-D02 & 5C-E02) is once again participating at the Sports and Leisure Expo, introducing a new sports experience area that offers participants the chance to engage in both traditional and emerging sports. Activities will include pickleball, freestyle rope skipping and running on 16-17 July; street fitness on 18-19 July; HADO AR dodgeball on 20-21 July; and drone soccer on 22 July. The latter is one of the mass participation events at the National Games. This year's Sports and Leisure Expo also features a brand-new Travel Zone, showcasing the ever-popular Japan Pavilion, co-organised by the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong and 17 participating Japanese prefectures and cities. The zone also includes pavilions from Taiwan and Thailand as well as a variety of uniquely Hong Kong attractions.World of Snacks features international delicacies and more!The World of Snacks is divided into six zones - Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar - and brings together over 1,300 creative and international snacks that offer everything from nostalgic flavours to festive party treats to satisfy every craving. A highlight this year is Heartwarming (Booth: 5B-A21), whose stone-ground black sesame products were endorsed with the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2025. Signature offerings include black sesame ice cream, black sesame paste and sesame balls. Meanwhile, Krisca, in collaboration with Kwan Hong Bakery and LY Bakery, has launched a new range of pistachio snacks (Booth: 5B-A11). World of Snacks is also hosting a series of snack-related activities for visitors, including a Junior Mixologist Workshop (non-alcoholic version), to cater to the diverse interests of visitors.This year's Hong Kong Book Fair again offers a morning admission tickets promotion. Visitors entering before noon can enjoy a discounted ticket price of HK$10. In addition, the special re-entry promotion allows eligible ticket holders to re-enter the venue during two designated time slots. All ticketing can be found below.Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of SnacksDate 16-22 July 2025 (Wednesday to Tuesday)Opening hours Hong Kong Book Fair16-21 July - 10am to 10pm22 July - 9am to 5pmHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks16-17 July - 10am to 9pm18-19 July - 10am to 10pm20-21 July - 10am to 9pm22 July - 9am to 5pmVenue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreAdmission Adult: HK$30Child: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.2m tall)*Children aged 3 or under and adults aged 65 or over will be admitted free ofcharge.Tickets E-tickets will be available for sale via the e-ticketing sponsor The Club, the e-payment sponsor Alipay HK and Alipay, the e-ticketing platform 01 Space, and other sales outlets including Octopus app and all 7-Eleven and Circle K stores.Concessionary tickets Morning admission tickets (entry before noon, same price for adults and children): HK$10 (pay directly by Octopus for admission at the hall entrances only)Special re-entry promotion: Visitors who purchase a regular adult ticket (HK$30) or child ticket (HK$10) dated 16 or 17 July can enjoy free admission once in each of the following time slots by presenting the whole stub attached to the admission ticket or re-entry coupon distributed onsite:1) 18-20 July (Friday to Sunday) after 7pm2) 21 July (Monday) after 7pmNote: this offer is not applicable to other types of admission tickets (including morning admission tickets, concessionary tickets, VIP tickets and complimentary tickets)Super Pass: HK$88Passholders have unlimited entry to the Book Fair and can use the special access channel to minimise queuing time.Three special offers for the Book Fair's 35th edition:1.Visitors born in 1990 can enjoy free admission upon presenting valid proof of identity onsite2.35th-edition special package (pay for 3 tickets, bring 5 people). The packages are sold at 01 Space, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last3.Spend HK$500 in the Book Fair for a chance to redeem a 35th-edition limited special tote bag and a gift, on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.Ticket concession for tourists:Tourists to Hong Kong can purchase a HK$20 concession ticket at the Convention Hall's ticketing counters by presenting valid travel documents.Ticket concession for persons with disabilities:Persons with disabilities can purchase a HK$10 concession ticket, either by using an "Octopus with persons with disabilities status" for direct payment at entrance gates or by presenting their valid "Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities" issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau at the conference hall ticket office.AlipayHK users can get a $2 discount when purchasing tickets through the app.Hong Kong Book Fair website and mobile appwww.hkbookfair.com/enhkbookfair.hktdc.com/HKBookfairApp.html(Check out the details of the book fair and register for the seminar)Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo websitehttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hksportsleisureexpo/enWorld of Snacks websitehttps://www.hktdc.com/event/worldofsnacks/enPhoto download: http://bit.ly/4nNdtuhThe HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair opened today, alongside the HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and HKTDC World of Snacks. The three summer events have attracted more than 770 exhibitors.Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, was guest of honour at today's opening reception.HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma delivers a welcome speech at today's opening reception.Cheuk Wing-hing, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR (front row, centre), Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR (second row, centre), Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman (front row, second right), and Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (front row, second left), hosted the opening reception.Book lovers eagerly await the opening of the Book Fair, ready to get their hands on the latest literary works.To echo the theme of the year, the World of Art & Culture features the "Book a Table Food for Thought" exhibition, creating a cross-regional cultural celebration.This year's Book Fair introduces the Cultural and Creative Products Zone for the first time, bringing an interactive experience of Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage.In response to the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, the Sports and Leisure Expo features an exhibition area where participants can take photos with games mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong.The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong 2025 basketball tournament - a key event at the Sports and Leisure Expo - will take place indoors at the HKCEC for the first time. Before the tournament on 19 and 20 July, student competitions were held at the world-class arena yesterday. Visitors to the Sports and Leisure Expo can also visit the 3x3 Village to experience the atmosphere of a world-class event.This year's Sports and Leisure Expo features a brand-new Travel Zone, showcasing the Japan Pavilion, Taiwan Pavilion and Thailand Pavilion as well as a variety of uniquely Hong Kong attractions.The World of Snacks brings together over 1,300 creative and international snacks, including Heartwarming, whose stone-ground black sesame products were endorsed with the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2025.Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. 