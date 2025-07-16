Patriot Software, LLC: Less Paperwork, More Productivity: Patriot Launches New Employee Self-Onboarding

Empowering small businesses to ditch the paperwork and fast-track new hire setup, Patriot's employee self-onboarding feature lets new hires enter their own info securely-saving time, reducing errors, and giving employers one less stack of forms to deal with.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Patriot Software, a leading provider of accounting and payroll software in the U.S., announces a new value-added feature for all payroll customers-employee self-onboarding for new hires. Employee self-onboarding significantly cuts down on administrative burdens and offers businesses a swift and professional method to integrate new hire information into their payroll system.

Many of Patriot's existing customers have been adding new employees to their teams, prompting Patriot to prioritize this enhancement. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that small businesses added 5.4 million workers in March 2025 alone, underscoring the dynamic nature of the current job market. And in today's competitive landscape, businesses that move quickly gain a significant advantage.

By automating onboarding tasks, Patriot helps businesses reduce manual data entry and avoid costly errors. With Patriot's employee self-onboarding, new hires securely enter their essential personal details, bank, and tax information directly into the payroll software, all while keeping sensitive information protected and centralized.

"Employee self-onboarding does double duty-it saves time for employers and creates a seamless experience for employees," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot. "Employers should not have to spend their precious time sorting through stacks of paper forms, and new hires deserve a smooth experience. We're proud to offer a modern onboarding experience that's fast, secure, and eliminates unnecessary paperwork."

Patriot is dedicated to helping American businesses operate more efficiently with powerful, easy-to-use accounting and payroll solutions. This commitment is clearly reflected in the latest feature. Based on feedback from early adopters, it's hitting the mark. One customer noted, "It's a great addition to Patriot Software," while another shared, "I know it saved a lot of time on my end."

Existing payroll customers can access the employee self-onboarding feature directly within their accounts when adding a new hire. Businesses interested in streamlining their accounting and payroll can learn more and schedule a demo at Patriot Software's website. New customers receive a 30-day free trial and 50% off software pricing for the first three months.

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, achieving the 100th percentile for customer loyalty and satisfaction, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

