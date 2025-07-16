Live Wildly Foundation: Looking to Beat the Heat this Summer? Live Wildly Shares Florida's Top Five Spots to Cool Off in Nature

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / As temperatures rise across the Sunshine State, it might be tempting to stay inside and crank the air conditioning. But getting out into Florida's wild spaces can help you stay cool while connecting with the beauty and power of nature!

Live Wildly, a nonprofit inspiring people to experience and protect Florida's natural landscapes, is reminding Floridians that forests and freshwater springs offer their own natural air conditioning, with forests keeping temperatures as much as 13 degrees cooler than surrounding areas. And the state's numerous natural springs provide refreshing escapes in clear waters that stay a cool 68-72 degrees year-round.

"Protecting Florida's forests and other natural areas can help all of us stay cooler as temperatures rise," said Lisa Shipley, CEO of the nonprofit Live Wildly. "Walking beneath shaded forest canopies, tubing down rivers, or taking a plunge into natural spring waters is a great way to beat the heat - and it's a lot more fun than sitting inside staring at a screen!"

Whether you're looking for a refreshing swim or a breezy trail to explore, here are Live Wild's top five outdoor places to stay cool this summer:

Wekiwa Springs State Park : With crystal clear waters that stay a refreshing 72-degrees year-round, Wekiwa Springs is the perfect place to snorkel, swim, or just dangle your feet in crisp spring waters. Living up to its name - "wekiwa" comes from the Creek word meaning "bubbling water" - the park offers visitors natural swimming pools and the opportunity to float above a bubbling aquifer. Kayak rentals are available on-site to paddle the Wekiwa River. Located a quick 25-minute drive from Orlando, it's the perfect place to explore nature while beating the heat. Reservations are required for entry, so make sure to plan ahead. Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park : Despite its devilish name, this Gainesville park provides visitors a lush and unexpected oasis. You'll feel the temperature drop as you descend a staired-boardwalk into a 120-foot sinkhole. Small waterfalls and streams tumble down the steep limestone walls where thick vegetation thrives even in the driest of summers. Once at the bottom, enjoy the cool shade of a miniature rainforest. You might even spot shark teeth and other fossils embedded in the walls, revealing the ancient history of this geological wonder. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park : This Gulf Coast beach, located along a barrier island near Naples, is considered one of the most pristine stretches of beach in the world. Enjoy cool ocean breezes while you swim, search for shells, or spot dolphins, manatees, and sea turtles swimming offshore. Bring your own kayak, canoe, or paddleboard to explore Water Turkey Bay. A hard-bottom reef located off the shoreline offers fun snorkeling and scuba diving opportunities. Blackwater River State Park : Located in the panhandle, the park offers numerous ways to cool off along the meandering Blackwater River. You can fish along the river's sandy banks or from the park's numerous oxbow lakes. Rent kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the river's shallow waters and pass over deep swimming holes. For those who prefer to stay dry, there are trails for hiking and biking in the shade of towering longleaf pines. Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve : Enjoy the cool breezes and shady maritime forests of this sprawling research reserve while learning how estuaries benefit our daily lives (among other things, they filter our water, reduce flooding, and serve as nurseries for fish, crabs and shrimp). Visitors can paddle the serene waters of Guana Lake, the Guana River, and the Tolomato River, or hike trails while looking for some of the 200 bird species that have been recorded here. The reserve also offers guided tours during which you can learn about the human and natural history of this coastal habitat located just 20 minutes north of St. Augustine.

Live Wildly believes that the more people connect with nature, the more they'll want to protect it. That's why the organization is committed to preserving wild places, sharing their stories and empowering Floridians to be part of conservation solutions.

"These aren't just beautiful places to visit," said Shipley. "They're vital ecosystems-and the heart of our State's economic prosperity.

To find more cool outdoor escapes and learn how Live Wildly supports conservation efforts across Florida, visit LiveWildly.com and follow @LiveWildlyFL on social media.

About Live Wildly:

Live Wildly is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Florida's natural landscapes and wildlife. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, Live Wildly works to raise awareness about the importance of conservation and empower individuals to take action to protect the environment. The organization is committed to safeguarding Florida's rich biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

