Technology Advancement Center Launches TAC Training Hub to Advance Cyber and Operational Technology Skills

As cyber-attacks continue to escalate, there's a critical need to strengthen defenses across IT and OT environments. TAC Training Hub's immersive training prepares the workforce to defend the systems our nation depends on.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Technology Advancement Center today announced the launch of TAC Training Hub, a major expansion of its cybersecurity and operational technology training programs. The Hub combines sophisticated Cyber Ranges, advanced OT curriculum, and proprietary training methodologies to deliver an unparalleled learning experience.

TAC Training Hub's TechValley Cyber Range

Built as an immersive HO-scale model city across 12 custom-built platforms, TechValley brings critical infrastructure to life - equipping cyber teams with the skills to identify, attack and defend the systems that power our world.

Located near leading defense facilities, TAC Training Hub offers more than seven Cyber Ranges and a highly technical classroom environment. Participants engage in realistic, scenario-driven exercises that replicate complex threat landscapes across converged IT/OT environments.

As state-sponsored cyber-attacks continue to escalate, there's a critical need to strengthen defenses across IT and OT environments. Most cybersecurity teams are trained in IT but lack experience securing operational technology. TAC Training Hub fills that gap through immersive training that prepares the workforce to defend the systems our nation depends on.

Graduates of the program earn a TAC OT Certification, recognizing their expertise in operational technology and cyber defense. Certification advantages include enterprise operational readiness and professional advancement in a burgeoning, nascent industry.

"The TAC Training Hub sets a new standard for hands-on training and professional development," said Steve Hutchinson, Director of Research, Test & Evaluation at the TAC. "This program equips participants with the tools, knowledge, and credentials needed to protect critical infrastructure and excel in their careers."

Key Features

7+ Cyber Ranges : Immersive simulation environments for real-world attack and defense scenarios

On-Demand Training : Virtual and In-Person

Integrated IT/OT Training : Proprietary methods to address the convergence of information and operational systems

Technical Classroom Settings : Expert-led instruction tailored to mission-critical operations

Take-Home Hardware Kits : Breadboards, ESP32s, Raspberry Pis, and wiring for extended practice

TAC OT Certification: Industry-recognized credential with significant career and operational benefits

Visit TAC Training Hub: https://training.thetac.tech/.

About The TAC



The TAC is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and operational technology training, supporting mission readiness for defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial organizations worldwide.

Media Contact

Francis Knott

VP Business Development

443.797.2877

fxknott@thetac.tech

SOURCE: Technology Advancement Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/technology-advancement-center-launches-tac-training-hub-to-advanc-1049138