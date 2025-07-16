Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Technology Advancement Center Launches TAC Training Hub to Advance Cyber and Operational Technology Skills

As cyber-attacks continue to escalate, there's a critical need to strengthen defenses across IT and OT environments. TAC Training Hub's immersive training prepares the workforce to defend the systems our nation depends on.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Technology Advancement Center today announced the launch of TAC Training Hub, a major expansion of its cybersecurity and operational technology training programs. The Hub combines sophisticated Cyber Ranges, advanced OT curriculum, and proprietary training methodologies to deliver an unparalleled learning experience.

TAC Training Hub's TechValley Cyber Range

TAC Training Hub's TechValley Cyber Range
Built as an immersive HO-scale model city across 12 custom-built platforms, TechValley brings critical infrastructure to life - equipping cyber teams with the skills to identify, attack and defend the systems that power our world.

Located near leading defense facilities, TAC Training Hub offers more than seven Cyber Ranges and a highly technical classroom environment. Participants engage in realistic, scenario-driven exercises that replicate complex threat landscapes across converged IT/OT environments.

As state-sponsored cyber-attacks continue to escalate, there's a critical need to strengthen defenses across IT and OT environments. Most cybersecurity teams are trained in IT but lack experience securing operational technology. TAC Training Hub fills that gap through immersive training that prepares the workforce to defend the systems our nation depends on.

Graduates of the program earn a TAC OT Certification, recognizing their expertise in operational technology and cyber defense. Certification advantages include enterprise operational readiness and professional advancement in a burgeoning, nascent industry.

"The TAC Training Hub sets a new standard for hands-on training and professional development," said Steve Hutchinson, Director of Research, Test & Evaluation at the TAC. "This program equips participants with the tools, knowledge, and credentials needed to protect critical infrastructure and excel in their careers."

Key Features

  • 7+ Cyber Ranges: Immersive simulation environments for real-world attack and defense scenarios

  • On-Demand Training: Virtual and In-Person

  • Integrated IT/OT Training: Proprietary methods to address the convergence of information and operational systems

  • Technical Classroom Settings: Expert-led instruction tailored to mission-critical operations

  • Take-Home Hardware Kits: Breadboards, ESP32s, Raspberry Pis, and wiring for extended practice

  • TAC OT Certification: Industry-recognized credential with significant career and operational benefits

Visit TAC Training Hub: https://training.thetac.tech/.

About The TAC

The TAC is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and operational technology training, supporting mission readiness for defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial organizations worldwide.

Media Contact
Francis Knott
VP Business Development
443.797.2877
fxknott@thetac.tech

Contact Information

Gregg Smith
gesmith@thetac.tech
(443) 626-4450

Francis Knott
VP, Business Development
fxknott@thetac.tech
443.797.2877

.

SOURCE: Technology Advancement Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/technology-advancement-center-launches-tac-training-hub-to-advanc-1049138

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.