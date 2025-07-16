Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, compares analyst coverage of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) ("Venu"). The reports grant Venu Holdings one Buy and three Strong Buy ratings and set price targets ranging from $12.50 to $22.30 per share, reinforcing the company's differentiated growth model, capital innovation, and robust long-term runway.

Analyst Insights & Price Targets Comparisons

Thematic Takeaways

Structured, Capital-Light Growth Model

All four analysts praise Venu's 40/40/20 financing structure , municipal contributions, fractional suite pre-sales, and sale-leasebacks, enabling rapid rollout without heavy equity dilution.

, municipal contributions, fractional suite pre-sales, and sale-leasebacks, enabling rapid rollout without heavy equity dilution. Freedom Broker and ThinkEquity both pointed to strong FireSuite demand, with over $77 M in 2024 and $38.7 M in Q1 2025, fueling asset base increases.

Scalable Venue Pipeline

Northland and ThinkEquity observe disciplined expansion, with Q1 assets at $212.9 M and a plan to reach 16 venues by 2026 .

and a plan to reach . Freedom Broker highlighted planned Fire Pit Suites, and active development in El Paso, which will host a $105 M amphitheater, supported by municipal incentives.

Revenue Evolution & Margin Trajectory

ThinkEquity calls out strong suite sales and guidance toward 2026 profitability.

Freedom Broker notes 2024 revenue rose 42% YoY to $17.8 M , with the Ford Amphitheater delivering $15.2 M in gross receipts from 20 shows.

, with the Ford Amphitheater delivering from 20 shows. Northland sees catalysts in upcoming amphitheater seasons and Reg A preferred financing to enhance liquidity.

Valuation Perspectives & Upside

Cenorium positions Venu as a hybrid REIT-style play.

play. ThinkEquity and Northland adopt a target, citing validation of Venu's model through its strong suite pre-sales, early Ford Amphitheater performance, and expanding pipeline in Texas and Oklahoma.

Development Highlights

Q1 2025 total assets rose ~19% to $212.9 M , supported by suite sales and multi-venue expansion across Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma.

, supported by suite sales and multi-venue expansion across Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma. Projects underway in key markets: El Paso , McKinney , Broken Arrow , Centennial , and Houston .

, , , , and . Management targets operational profitability by 2026, with 35-50 events per venue annually.

Summary & Investor Outlook

These four independent analyst reports, spanning April to July 2025, underscore consistent affirmation of Venu's:

Capital-efficient model

Strong execution and sales momentum

Expanding footprint in attractive markets

Clear path to profitability

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

