New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - DealMaker, the $2 billion-plus retail capital-raising platform, today announces that it has acquired Rally On Media, the video creative agency that has driven $250M in online investments since 2020. This acquisition strengthens DealMaker's industry leadership and creates a strategic differentiator with new tools to drive billions of dollars in new capital.

This is a market-defining move that brings together three transformative trends: the creator economy that has redefined how brands engage with audiences, the AI boom that is reshaping every aspect of business, and the $2.4 trillion1 retail capital markets. This acquisition will allow DealMaker to accelerate its vision of allowing everyone in America to own the brands they love and transform capital-raising by connecting companies directly to their supporters.

"Our customers need three things to raise capital on their own terms: the technology to simplify complex transactions, AI-driven precision audience targeting and conversion, and creative video campaigns that turn interest into investments," said Rebecca Kacaba, DealMaker Co-Founder & CEO. "Rally On has mastered breakthrough creative video storytelling and content. Together, our customers now have access to another facet of world-class content that will be seamlessly integrated with our AI performance marketing engine-giving them the power to raise more capital faster."

Rally On's co-founder and CEO, Alex Portera, will join DealMaker as Vice President, Creative and Content, bringing his New York-based production team and global creator network into DealMaker's performance marketing division.

"We've spent years mastering our ability to craft stories that move people to invest," said Portera. "Joining DealMaker lets us pair that creative firepower with world-class technology, AI, and marketing capabilities that have already processed over $2 billion in capital. Together, we'll be able to help more customers raise capital faster and build deeper relationships with their audiences."

Elevating Retail Capital, End to End

Breakthrough Creative. Rally On's videos and content have boosted click-through rates, engagement, and on-site conversion to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for breakthrough companies such as Monogram Technologies, Boxabl, and Mode Mobile.

AI Performance Marketing. The creative team will operate within DealMaker's Marketing Services arm, combining with DealMaker's industry-leading AI performance marketing engine to accelerate investor acquisition, increase conversion, and reduce cost of capital.

Accelerating Market Growth. Combining Rally On's content network with DealMaker's leading capital-raising platform-which has already processed $300M in investment this year alone-gives companies a single partner to drive growth from Series A to beyond publicly listed status.

About Rally On Media

Rally On Media is the go-to creative agency telling the stories that power the most successful digital capital campaigns. With over $250M raised since 2020, it specializes in transforming complex innovations into compelling investor narratives that drive results.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is the capital-raising engine for visionary founders. The company's platform handles compliance, payments, shareholder management, and performance marketing for the largest online raises in North America. With more than $2.3 billion processed, DealMaker is redefining how companies access capital in the digital age.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

1. Deloitte Center for Financial Services. April 24, 2025. Increasing retail client exposure to private capital investing. April 24, 2025. Source Link.

