Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) is proud to announce tremendous growth in sales, fueled by a commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and strategic marketing. With a sharp focus on automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making, the company continues to strengthen its position as a forward-thinking player in global e-commerce and communications.

Since having launched its Indian Online Marketplace, American Nortel Communications, Inc. is already marketing, selling, and delivering thousands of orders every month. Performing that feat is an incredible endeavor and ARTM is grateful to its team for this accomplishment. From AI-powered product recommendations to backend process automation and advanced inventory forecasting tools, American Nortel is redefining how technology can drive operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"We're building a future-proof system that scales with us," said Christine Bieri, Chief Technology Officer. "Smart tools allow us to stay agile, adapt quickly, and serve our customers better across all channels." The company is also investing in its current customer service team to support personalized care and faster response times.

"Our growth isn't just about revenue - it's about relationships," added the CTO. "We will continue to focus on tech and optimization. However, we will never forget the human side of e-commerce to ensure every customer feels heard, valued, and satisfied."

As the company scales its digital infrastructure and global reach, American Nortel Communications, Inc. remains committed to innovation, customer-centric growth, and long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

