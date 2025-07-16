Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a key development that strongly suggests its $185 million merger with AI gaming powerhouse Core Gaming, which is pending Nasdaq approval, appears to be in its final execution phase.

The SEC filing, made on July 10, 2025, includes audited and unaudited financial statements from Core Gaming, pro forma combined financials, and updated corporate disclosures, all seen as signs that final regulatory and exchange approvals are imminent.

Core Gaming: High-Growth AI Media Engine with Global Reach

Founded in 2020, Core Gaming has emerged as a standout operator in the mobile and AI gaming space. Its cross-platform ecosystem now includes:

2,100+ mobile games and apps

790 million cumulative downloads

43 million monthly active users (MAUs)

App store rankings in 30+ countries, including the U.S., Japan, Germany, and Brazil

The company's recent launch of its AI COMIC App, a tool for AI-generated visual storytelling, has added another dimension to its monetization strategy. The app, which lets users create and share personalized comics using Core's AI engine, is already seeing subscription adoption and above-average retention, with ARPU levels outperforming many top-50 mobile games.

Annual revenue growth has surged:

$13.2M in 2021

$38.9M in 2022

$57.0M in 2023

On track for $80.8M in 2024

Internal expectations exceed $100M in 2025

Core Gaming's revenues are driven by in-app purchases, AI subscriptions, advertising, and should soon see brand partnerships embedded into user-generated content, creating an expanding flywheel of engagement and monetization.

Siyata's Strategic Reset: From Push-to-Talk to Platform Play

The Core Gaming merger is more than a business combination, it represents a full strategic reinvention for Siyata Mobile. Once focused on enterprise-grade communication devices, Siyata is now entering the high-growth intersection of AI, gaming, and digital media.

Core Gaming CEO Aitan Zacharin, who is set to become CEO of the combined entity, emphasized the shift during a May 2025 shareholder presentation, "Going public via reverse merger gives Core Gaming access to capital markets, enhances our ability to fund growth, and expands our gaming business. It also allows us to explore strategic acquisitions. We are committed to honoring legacy Siyata shareholders with a guaranteed 10% equity post-merger. Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering value across the entire shareholder base. Our goal-though not a forecast-is to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2025 and to have the consolidated company profitable."

What the 6-K Filing Really Means

The Form 6-K, commonly used by foreign private issuers like Siyata, includes:

Core Gaming's historical and interim financials

Pro forma financials for the combined entity

Key leadership and structural changes

Signals of pending Nasdaq compliance clearance

While not confirmation of closing, the 6-K signals that the companies are nearing completion, with formal approval and a Form 8-K filing expected next. Analysts and investors alike are watching for this next milestone to cement the transition.

Shareholder Implications

The merger agreement includes a 10% equity floor for legacy Siyata shareholders, ensuring continued participation in the growth of the combined company.

