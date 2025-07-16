Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
Phase 1 Equity Announces It's Fourth Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On Another Multi-Site and Multi-Doctor Orthodontic Practice Located in Pennsylvania

Strengthening its Doctor-Led Network Rooted in Clinical Excellence and Shared Value

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site and multi-doctor orthodontic practice based in Pennsylvania to its growing network.

Known for delivering exceptional, patient-centered care - from advanced 3D imaging to a full spectrum of treatment options - this multi-location practice reflects a strong culture of innovation, integrity, and an unwavering focus on patient outcomes.

"The practices joining Phase 1 Equity this year continue to affirm why we founded this platform," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We're proud to welcome our first partners in Pennsylvania - an extraordinary practice with a long-standing reputation in the community for excellence. As we grow, our priority remains clear: empowering doctors to maintain full clinical independence, strengthen the legacies they've built, and access the tools and support needed to scale with confidence." Phase 1 Equity now has 21 practice locations around the country.

"We're excited to welcome this outstanding team to the Phase 1 Equity family," said Dr. David Chen, DDS, MS, founding partner and board member of Phase 1 Equity. "They've earned widespread recognition for delivering innovative, effective care while cultivating a remarkable patient experience. We look forward to partnering closely, exchanging ideas, and supporting their continued growth and impact."

Media Contact

Mike Rice
Chief Executive Officer
Phase 1 Equity
info@phase1equity.com

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-fourth-practice-addition-of-the-year-bri-1048759

