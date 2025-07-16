Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - EverKind Inc., a pioneering wellness platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Saunders to its Board of Directors. Saunders brings lifetime of public service experience, with a career that spans law enforcement, civic leadership, and community advocacy.

Saunders made history as the first Black Canadian to lead the Toronto Police Service, and second Black Canadian to lead a police force in Canada, serving as Chief from 2015 - 2020. His leadership focused on modernizing public safety and addressing mental health challenges in urban communities. A former mayoral candidate for Toronto, he centered his campaign on 24-hour mental health care and community safety.

Beyond policing, Saunders played a key role in Ontario's COVID-19 response and has remained active in civic life through strategic advisory roles. His long-standing commitment to public well-being makes him a powerful addition to EverKind's mission-driven team.

"I truly believe that EverKind will break the socioeconomical issues that created a huge barrier for many of our communities who have struggled to obtain mental wellness support. I am excited to be doing everything I can to assist in this process," stated Mark Saunders.

"We're honoured to welcome Mark to our Board," said Harrison Newlands, Founder and CEO of EverKind. "His deep understanding and first-hand experience of the mental health crisis-especially in underserved communities-will help shape EverKind's growth, empathy, integrity, and bold vision."

About EverKind

EverKind combines cutting-edge AI technology with evidence-based wellness practices to help achieve balance, clarity, and personal growth. Visit everkind.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258973

SOURCE: EverKind Inc.