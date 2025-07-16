The Ajuy-1 Solar Power Project is the first major ground-mounted solar facility located in the province of Iloilo. It is being developed by renewable power firm Jin Navitas Solaris as part of the Department of Energy's second green energy auction. Construction of a 64 MW solar project is underway in the Philippines. The Ajuy-1 solar power project, located in the municipality of Ajuy within the central province of Iloilo, will cover a 47. 86 hectare area and be the province's first major ground-mounted solar facility. The PHP 2. 37 billion ($41. 5 million) project is being developed by renewable ...

