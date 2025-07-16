The 10 MW Petka power plant is the first solar site to be operated by state-owned utility Elektroprivreda Srbije. A 10 MW solar power plant in Serbia has commenced operations. The Petka solar plant is located on an old mining dumping site in Kostolac, northeastern Serbia. It is the first solar facility operated by state-owned utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS). The utility's general manager, Dušan Živkovic, said such projects "are concrete steps towards decarbonization and sustainable energy development, which are our goals for the coming decades". He added that EPS is planning similar projects ...

