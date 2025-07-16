OpenXSelect cuts deal setup time by 50% and doubles reach across CTV, native, app, and web.

OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading supply-side platform, today announced the general availability of OpenXSelect, a next-generation curation and supply-side targeting platform for brands and agencies. Built to bring buyers closer to supply, OpenXSelect enables them to take full control of inventory quality, activate targeting at scale using a wide range of data-including audience, behavioral, attention, and sustainability-and optimize performance through a streamlined, intuitive interface.

OpenX has been the leader in supply-side curation since 2018, when it launched OpenAudience, a first-of-its-kind solution for data partners, powered by the industry's first supply-side identity graph. OpenAudience set a new standard for activating audiences directly on the supply side and redefined what data-driven curation could look like.

OpenXSelect builds on that legacy. Developed in close collaboration with leading global brands and agencies, it brings together years of buyer feedback, rigorous quality standards, and ongoing innovation into one cohesive offering. As a publisher-direct platform, it boosts working media efficiency and directs more ad spend to the quality open web-supporting transparency, performance, and trusted supply.

These capabilities-combined with OpenX's responsive, results-driven customer service-differentiate this offering from newer entrants in the space due to its:

Supply Quality and Control: OpenXSelect offers granular inventory controls, with direct partner integrations that auto-refresh to maintain high brand safety standards. Features include an always-on MFA (Made for Advertising) exclusion toggle powered by Jounce Media and advanced protection through IAS, which uses AI to ensure brand safety, suitability, and invalid traffic filtering across formats.

OpenXSelect offers granular inventory controls, with direct partner integrations that auto-refresh to maintain high brand safety standards. Features include an always-on MFA (Made for Advertising) exclusion toggle powered by Jounce Media and advanced protection through IAS, which uses AI to ensure brand safety, suitability, and invalid traffic filtering across formats. Scaled Audience Targeting: Powered by OpenX's proprietary identity graph, OpenXSelect spans more than 237 million U.S. users and 150 million CTV devices. The platform supports advanced data targeting across cookies, MAIDs, authenticated IDs, IP addresses, and more. This robust framework enables seamless interoperability for both first- and third-party data, delivering scalable reach and effective cross-screen activation. Current partners report up to 2x the reach compared to prior methods.

Powered by OpenX's proprietary identity graph, OpenXSelect spans more than 237 million U.S. users and 150 million CTV devices. The platform supports advanced data targeting across cookies, MAIDs, authenticated IDs, IP addresses, and more. This robust framework enables seamless interoperability for both first- and third-party data, delivering scalable reach and effective cross-screen activation. Current partners report up to 2x the reach compared to prior methods. Improved Performance and Optimization: Advertisers see measurable results through deals that reduce the adtech tax, eliminate duplicative bidding, and direct more budget to working media. With log-level reporting, automatic deal optimization, and OpenX's new AI-powered Results by OpenX solution, OpenXSelect delivers transparency and gives buyers more control over outcomes.

Advertisers see measurable results through deals that reduce the adtech tax, eliminate duplicative bidding, and direct more budget to working media. With log-level reporting, automatic deal optimization, and OpenX's new AI-powered Results by OpenX solution, OpenXSelect delivers transparency and gives buyers more control over outcomes. Time Savings: Built to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and give teams more time to focus on strategy, OpenXSelect reduces campaign setup and optimization time by as much as 50%, according to current self-service partners. Single-click controls, customizable deal templates, and one-step CTV extensions make campaign execution faster and easier. And for teams that prefer hands-on support, OpenX's customer service team is ready to manage deal creation directly through the platform.

"With OpenXSelect, we now have proper control over inventory quality and audience targeting. The integration with data partners is seamless, and we've seen marked improvement in reaching our preferred audiences. It also enables us to apply inventory standards that align closely with our brand, which has made a tangible difference to campaign delivery," said Ash Grant, Global Head of Digital Trading at Expedia Group Media.

"OpenXSelect provides curation that is totally transparent, with levers that put the control in the buyers' hands. Not only will we get the ability to drive outcomes against specific KPIs end-to-end and access OpenX's proprietary identity graph, we'll also gain the confidence of high-quality supply and the time-savings of an intuitive design," said Wayne Blodwell, Global SVP of Programmatic at Stagwell Assembly.

"We've been able to cut deal setup time in half with OpenXSelect, which has opened up more time for optimization. The templated workflows make it easy to scale across channels-including CTV-and the inventory controls give us confidence in what we're running," said Doug Cuesta, VP, Client Strategy and Operations at Captify.

"OpenX's identity graph has noticeably expanded our reach-more than double in some cases-compared to other platforms we've used. When paired with direct publisher access, and activation in our DSP of choice, it creates a more efficient media buying experience across the board," said Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO at Reklaim.

"This is just the beginning of what the platform-and our team-can do," said Matt Sattel, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenX. "Our cloud-native infrastructure allows us to move fast, delivering simple, effective tools agencies need. Just as importantly, our account management teams act as an extension of our partners' organizations, embedding with agency and center of excellence teams to do the heavy lifting and help drive results."

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world's largest publishers, working with more than 150,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

