Businesses can now both accept and send recurring euro payments

Acquiring customers can offer SEPA Direct Debit to customers for improved subscription retention

Business account users can automate outgoing supplier payments across 36 SEPA countries

payabl., a leading European financial technology provider, today announced the launch of SEPA Direct Debit capabilities across its product suite. The new functionality enables businesses to automatically collect recurring euro payments from customers via payabl.'s gateway and automate recurring supplier payments through payabl.'s business accounts, each optimised for different business needs and pricing structures.

A solution for both sides of the payments flow

For acquiring customers: Merchants using payabl.'s acquiring solution can now offer SEPA Direct Debit as a customer payment method, ideal for subscription models, media services, and other recurring billing use cases. This solution includes hosted checkout, secure mandate creation, and automated pre-notifications, helping merchants reduce payment failures, eliminate card-related churn, and build predictable recurring revenue streams.

For business account users: Companies managing supplier, utility, or government payments from their euro-denominated business account can now automate outgoing payments with SEPA Direct Debit. The feature enables real-time notifications, full mandate control, and approval workflows within the payabl.one portal, giving businesses complete visibility and control over their outgoings across 36 SEPA countries.

"Businesses need different solutions for different payment challenges. That's why we're launching SEPA Direct Debit across both our acquiring and business account products," said Breno Oliveira, Head of Product at payabl. "Whether you're collecting from customers or paying suppliers, each product has been purpose-built to match the workflows, pricing, and operational needs of that use case, without compromise."

Separate availability and onboarding

Acquiring solution: Available now to eligible merchants here.

Business accounts: Available now to eligible euro account holders here.

About payabl.

Established in 2011, payabl. is a leading financial technology provider with offices in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Cyprus and Lithuania. The company offers a comprehensive range of payment products, including card acquiring, business accounts, integration to over 300 local payment methods, and POS terminals. payabl. offers its customers a high-tech, high-touch approach, providing future-proofed payment solutions to merchants from a wide range of sectors around the world. With unrivalled experience in helping clients navigate the complexity of an ever-evolving payments environment, payabl. is the trusted partner for the world's most innovative merchants to unlock growth. To learn more, visit: payabl.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716624289/en/

Contacts:

Viali Munteanu

PR Manager

viali.munteanu@payabl.com

+44 (0) 7547 819 438