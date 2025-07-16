Anzeige
16.07.2025 16:06 Uhr
Caresyntax Elevates Matt Krueger To Chief Executive Officer

Company President and former Chief Customer Officer succeeds founders Dennis Kogan and Bjoern von Siemens

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax, the global leader in surgical intelligence, today announced the appointment of Matt Krueger as Chief Executive Officer. Krueger succeeds company founders Dennis Kogan and Bjoern von Siemens. Both Kogan and von Siemens will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors, as well as in executive capacity supporting the company capital markets and corporate development strategies.

Caresyntax Logo.

"Matt has played a central role in building Caresyntax over the past decade," said Kogan and von Siemens. "His leadership has driven our global expansion, deepened strategic partnerships, and helped shape the business into what it is today. We're confident Matt is the right leader for this next phase. His deep knowledge of our customers and ability to scale complex organizations will be essential as Caresyntax advances its mission to make surgery safer, smarter, and more connected."

As Caresyntax President, Krueger led the company's expansion to over 4,200 operating rooms globally and helped secure major hospital and technology partnerships. Under his leadership, Caresyntax consistently delivered over 50% organic revenue growth.

"Caresyntax sits at the intersection of AI, clinical data, and surgical decision-making, and our opportunity has never been greater," said Krueger. "In the years ahead, we'll continue expanding globally, integrating more deeply with surgical teams, and accelerating our delivery of real-time, evidence-based insights in surgery. I'm honored by the trust Dennis, Bjoern, and the Board have placed in me, and I'm excited to lead this next chapter with a world-class team."

About Caresyntax
Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer. Headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin, Caresyntax software is used in more than 4,200 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in more than three million procedures per year. For more information, visit Caresyntax.com.

U.S. Media Contact:
info@caresyntax.com

International Media Contact:
Gargee Kashyap:
gargee.kashyap@caresyntax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586930/Caresyntax_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caresyntax-elevates-matt-krueger-to-chief-executive-officer-302506462.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
