3D Printing Market worth $35.79 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 16.16 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 35.79 billion by 2030; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The 3D printing market is driven by the rising demand for personalized products, supported by advancements in additive manufacturing that reduce printer costs and increase production efficiency. Additionally, the development of diverse materials-such as metals, ceramics, and biocompatibles-has expanded 3D printing applications into niche sectors like healthcare and electronics. Together, customization, technological innovation, and material diversity are key interconnected drivers of the 3D printing market's growth.

3D Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 16.16 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 35.79 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Process, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Threat of copyright infringement Key Market Opportunities Advancements in 3D printing materials Key Market Drivers Increasing government-led investments in 3D printing projects

Selective laser sintering (SLS) technology is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Selective laser sintering (SLS) is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecasted period due to its unique combination of design flexibility, material strength, and expanding industrial applications. SLS excels in producing complex, functional parts with joints, snap fits, and living hinges without the need for support structures, making it highly efficient and cost-effective. Its capability to process high-performance materials like Nylon 12, Nylon 11, and glass-filled nylons enhances its suitability for applications requiring strength, flexibility, and thermal resistance. These features position SLS as a preferred technology for prototyping and low-to-mid-volume production in industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and electronics. Technological advancements are further driving adoption. Companies are continuously innovating SLS printers to offer higher build volumes, faster print speeds, and user-friendly features, as seen in launches by Formlabs and STPL3D. The ability to manufacture complex internal features, movable parts, and production-grade components in a single step boosts production efficiency and lowers overall costs. Moreover, the increasing shift toward localized manufacturing and demand for lightweight, durable components supports SLS adoption. As more industries recognize their value in rapid functional prototyping and small-batch manufacturing, SLS is set to witness robust growth in the additive manufacturing landscape.

The automotive vertical is set to account for the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

The automotive sector is poised to grow at the highest CAGR in the 3D printing market due to its rapid transition from prototyping to full-scale production of final components. As industry faces increasing pressure to innovate amid the rise of electric vehicles and sustainability demands, 3D printing offers critical advantages in agility, cost-efficiency, and design flexibility. Additive manufacturing significantly shortens product development cycles through rapid prototyping, allowing for faster testing and refinement of complex automotive parts. It also enables the production of intricate geometries that traditional methods cannot achieve, supporting performance optimization and lightweight design. Customization and agility are key growth drivers, with 3D printing enabling the development of personalized vehicle parts and luxury components, as seen in RADFORDMOTORS' creation of over 500 custom parts for the Lotus Type 62-2. Moreover, lightweight materials like carbon fiber composites and engineered plastics help reduce vehicle weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and meeting emission standards. Technology also supports on-demand part production, minimizing inventory and streamlining supply chains. Real-world applications, such as Ogle Models' environmentally conscious Airo concept car, highlight the versatility and sustainability benefits of 3D printing. These factors collectively position 3D printing as a game-changer in automotive manufacturing, driving strong future growth.

North America is projected to be the largest regional segment in the 3D printing market.

North America is a pivotal region in the 3D printing industry, particularly driven by the US dominant presence, followed closely by Canada, with Mexico also exhibiting promising growth. Market dynamics are evolving beyond basic prototyping toward more advanced applications, such as functional testing of prototypes and direct 3D printing of end-use products, which align perfectly with the growing trend of customization and personalized manufacturing. One of the key factors propelling this growth is the advantages offered by 3D printing, including reduced production time and costs, minimized material waste, and decreased human error, making it increasingly attractive across industries. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in 3D printing techniques and materials are expanding the capabilities and applications of this technology, contributing significantly to market expansion. Supportive government policies and initiatives to foster innovation and advanced manufacturing further bolster the 3D printing industry in the region. The increasing adoption of 3D printing across diverse sectors like aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and construction also drives market growth. Additionally, with advancements in 3D design and printing software, the maturing software landscape is making 3D printing more accessible and user-friendly.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the 3D printing companies are Stratasys (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Materialise (Belgium), Nano Dimension (US), voxeljet AG (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany), and Renishaw plc. (UK), among others.

