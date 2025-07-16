Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 16:12 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bechtel Selected as Project Management Consultant for the 2030 World Expo in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced it has been appointed project management consultant (PMC) for the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Held every five years in a different host country, the 2030 event, with the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," will center on the Kingdom's Vision 2030 roadmap toward a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious future.

A nighttime rendering of the Expo 2030 in Riyadh, showcasing the illuminated vision of the future global event.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is anticipated to be one of the most significant events of 2030. It will bring together more than 195 countries, 29 international organizations, and other unofficial participants. The organizers expect approximately 42 million event visitors.

"The Expo 2030 Riyadh will highlight Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation since the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, and showcase progress across the Kingdom's economic, social, and cultural sectors," saidDarren Mort, president of Bechtel's Infrastructure business. "Bechtel has been a trusted partner in the Kingdom for over eight decades, and we are proud to support this legacy project that will highlight our customer's vision for sustainability, innovation, and connectivity."

Working with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Bechtel will oversee delivery of the infrastructure program across the six-square-kilometer site, including early works, utilities, roads, and the public realm. Following the six-month event, Bechtel will also support transforming the site into sustainable urban development, continuing to serve as a hub for green innovation, cultural celebration, and commerce.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is positioned to serve as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and dialogue. The event's masterplan reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to long-term development, incorporating international sustainability standards across areas such as tree planting and reforestation, water treatment, and renewable energy sources.

Learn more about Bechtel's Infrastructure business at bechtel.com.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media Contact:
Isabel Onaba
ionaba1@bechtel.com

A rendering of the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Pictured left to right, John Doyle, Program Director, Expo 2030 Riyadh, Bechtel; Talal H. AlMarri, CEO, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company; and Hani Rizkallah, President, Saudi Arabia Infrastructure, Bechtel.

Pictured left to right, Talal H. AlMarri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, and Hani Rizkallah, President of Saudi Arabia Infrastructure at Bechtel.

Pictured left to right, Talal H. AlMarri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, and Hani Rizkallah, President of Saudi Arabia Infrastructure at Bechtel.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732005/EXPO_EVENT_NIGHT_RENDER.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732006/EXPO_EVENT_RENDER.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732007/2030_World_Expo__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732008/2030_World_Expo__3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732009/2030_World_Expo__2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326556/New_BECHTEL_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bechtel-selected-as-project-management-consultant-for-the-2030-world-expo-in-saudi-arabia-302506843.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.