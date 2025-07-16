Bechtel Selected as Project Management Consultant for the 2030 World Expo in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced it has been appointed project management consultant (PMC) for the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Held every five years in a different host country, the 2030 event, with the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," will center on the Kingdom's Vision 2030 roadmap toward a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious future.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is anticipated to be one of the most significant events of 2030. It will bring together more than 195 countries, 29 international organizations, and other unofficial participants. The organizers expect approximately 42 million event visitors.

"The Expo 2030 Riyadh will highlight Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation since the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, and showcase progress across the Kingdom's economic, social, and cultural sectors," saidDarren Mort, president of Bechtel's Infrastructure business. "Bechtel has been a trusted partner in the Kingdom for over eight decades, and we are proud to support this legacy project that will highlight our customer's vision for sustainability, innovation, and connectivity."

Working with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Bechtel will oversee delivery of the infrastructure program across the six-square-kilometer site, including early works, utilities, roads, and the public realm. Following the six-month event, Bechtel will also support transforming the site into sustainable urban development, continuing to serve as a hub for green innovation, cultural celebration, and commerce.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is positioned to serve as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and dialogue. The event's masterplan reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to long-term development, incorporating international sustainability standards across areas such as tree planting and reforestation, water treatment, and renewable energy sources.

Learn more about Bechtel's Infrastructure business at bechtel.com.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media Contact:

Isabel Onaba

ionaba1@bechtel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732005/EXPO_EVENT_NIGHT_RENDER.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732006/EXPO_EVENT_RENDER.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732007/2030_World_Expo__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732008/2030_World_Expo__3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732009/2030_World_Expo__2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326556/New_BECHTEL_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bechtel-selected-as-project-management-consultant-for-the-2030-world-expo-in-saudi-arabia-302506843.html