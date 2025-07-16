On July 15th, 2025, the "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World" Zunyi Dialogue was held in Zunyi, Guizhou, China. This event was part of the 2025 "China's Development, An Opportunity for a Colorful World" International Exchange Week, with more than 150 participants, including diplomatic envoys from over 30 countries, experts and scholars, university faculty and students, enterprises with distinctive features, and media representatives, attended the event.

An expert and a diplomatic envoy exchange views at the session "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World."

Zunyi is famous for its tea, chili peppers, liquor, and guitars. Among them, guitars from Zheng'an have gained worldwide reputation, with one out of every seven guitars globally being produced in Zheng'an; Zunyi is also famous for Moutai, China's renowned sauce-aroma liquor. Its tea industry is represented by brands such as "Zunyi Red" and "Meitan Cuiya", with two-thirds of Meitan County's population engaged in tea production.

Known as "China's Chili City", Zunyi is home to the country's largest chili trading market, nicknamed the "Wall Street of Chili Peppers". Hu Guangfen, Chairwoman of Guizhou Guisanhong Food Co., Ltd., shared her entrepreneurial journey with chili peppers. At the age of 19, she left her hometown to work in a shoe factory in Dongguan, Guangzhou Province. In 1996, she quit her well-paying job in Dongguan to return home and start a business. In 2017, she invested RMB 200 million to build a new industrial park, which now achieves an annual output value exceeding RMB 100 million. Her story exemplifies how the lives of ordinary Chinese farmers have been transformed through the Reform and Opening-up.

During the dialogue session, Bakhtiyor Mirzaev, Trade-Economic Counselor of the Uzbekistan Consulate General in Guangzhou, noted that the ancient Silk Road historically began in Xi'an and passed through Tashkent and Samarkand, connecting China, Central Asia, and Europe. He mentioned that a railway linking China and Uzbekistan is currently under construction, which will facilitate bilateral trade. Ivet Nikolova, Commercial Counsellor of the Bulgarian General Consulate in Shanghai, highlighted Bulgaria's strategic position within Europe and its long-standing tradition of fruit wine consumption. She expressed hope for deeper integration between Chinese industries and Bulgarian culture to strengthen China-EU connectivity.

Over the next three days, guests from various countries will visit local sites to experience firsthand the essence of "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World".

