Hemostats Market worth $4.00 billion by 2030 with 6.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hemostats Market, valued at US$2.80 billion in 2024 stood at US$2.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.00 billion by the end of the period. The escalation in global accident rates has led to a surge in surgical procedures characterized by extended operating durations. A significant contributor to hemorrhage in surgical and trauma cases is the suboptimal application of conventional wound closure methods, including sutures, staples, and various hemostatic agents. This inadequacy underscores the growing demand for advanced blood loss management solutions, particularly effective hemostatic products, to optimize patient outcomes during surgical interventions.

In this report, the hemostats market is segmented by type, formulation, application, end user, and region.

215 - Pages

By type, the hemostats market is segmented into oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, thrombin-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats, and other hemostats based on type. The oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats segment accounted for the largest share of the hemostats market in 2024. ORC-based hemostatic agents have emerged as the preferred choice for surgical hemostasis due to their proven efficacy across a range of surgical specialties, including orthopedics, cardiovascular, and general surgery. These hemostats consistently demonstrate reliable hemostatic performance, making them indispensable in various intraoperative settings. Their versatility across diverse operating room conditions ensures that they are often the clinician's first choice for managing complex clinical scenarios. One of the substantial advantages of ORC-based hemostats is their bioabsorbable composition, which eliminates the need for surgical removal post-procedure and minimizes the risk of foreign-body reactions. Furthermore, certain ORC formulations possess inherent antimicrobial properties, providing an added defense against surgical site infections and thereby enhancing patient safety and post-operative outcomes. The increasing incidence of trauma cases and emergency surgeries has intensified the demand for prompt and effective hemostatic interventions within healthcare systems. In light of this trend, institutions are compelled to integrate reliable hemostatic agents into standard surgical protocols, driven by the dual objectives of improving surgical outcomes and reducing intraoperative blood loss.

By formulation, the global hemostats market is differentiated into matrix & gel hemostats, sheet & pad hemostats, sponge hemostats, and powder hemostats. In 2024, the matrix & gel hemostats segment dominated the hemostats market. These formulations effectively balance versatility and efficacy, making them suitable for a wide range of surgical applications. Matrix and gel hemostats are particularly advantageous due to their straightforward application, even in challenging anatomical locations. Their ability to conform to irregular wound morphologies allows them to effectively address both profuse and oozing bleeding scenarios. Many formulations are compatible with laparoscopic techniques, facilitating the advancement of minimally invasive surgery. Moreover, certain matrix and gel combinations are integrated with active agents such as thrombin, which significantly enhances hemostatic performance and expedites clot formation.

By applications, the hemostats market has been segmented into orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, reconstructive surgery, and other surgical applications, based on application. The reconstructive surgery segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the hemostats market. The observed increase in surgical interventions can be attributed to the rising prevalence of aesthetic and trauma-related procedures, including skin grafting, breast reconstruction, and craniofacial surgeries. The growing recognition and acceptance of aesthetic treatments, alongside improved access to surgical options, are further driving this demand. Additionally, the rising incidence of cancer-related surgeries, particularly post-mastectomy reconstructions, as well as trauma cases, are significant contributors to market growth. These procedures often involve delicate tissues with high vascularity, where meticulous hemostatic control is essential. This underscores the critical need for effective hemostatic agents in the operating room. Furthermore, advancements in reconstructive technologies are accelerating the adoption of specialized hemostatic products, enhancing outcomes in this evolving sector.

By end user, the hemostats market can be divided by end user into three main categories: Hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end users. Hospitals represent the most substantial segment of the hemostats market, primarily due to the high volume of surgical procedures performed within their facilities. The intricate nature of these surgeries, along with the presence of specialized surgical departments, contributes significantly to the growing demand for effective bleeding control solutions. Complex and emergency cases, which frequently arise in hospitals, necessitate a reliable means of managing blood loss, thereby creating a continuous need for advanced hemostatic products. Additionally, hospitals often serve as the pioneers in adopting new surgical technologies and innovative products. This proactive approach is made possible by their enhanced funding capabilities and well-developed procurement processes, allowing them to stay at the forefront of medical advancements. The presence of highly skilled surgical specialists and comprehensive post-operative care units further amplifies the need for efficient hemostatic agents. These factors collectively ensure that hospitals remain a critical driver of demand in the hemostats market as they seek to improve patient outcomes and enhance surgical efficacy through cutting-edge bleeding control solutions.

By geography, the market for hemostats has been divided into five key geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the predominant portion of the hemostats market. North America is at the forefront of the hemostats market, propelled by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the swift integration of cutting-edge medical technologies. This region exhibits a robust demand for both cosmetic and restorative procedures, significantly influenced by the escalating geriatric demographic and an uptick in surgical interventions. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is projected to further amplify the volume of surgical procedures, thereby enhancing the requirement for effective hemostatic agents. The region's leadership in both innovation and market share is underscored by the concentration of numerous key players in the hemostats industry. Additionally, the high levels of disposable income and elevated standard of living in nations such as the US and Canada significantly contribute to the growing demand for premium medical treatments.

The prominent players in the hemostats market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Baxter (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), BD (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Stryker ((US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Samyang Corporation (South Korea), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), GELITA MEDICAL (Germany), Dilon Technologies (US), Betatech Medical (Turkey), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), BioCer Development GmbH (Germany), Unilene (Peru), Katsan Medical Devices (Turkey), Tricol Biomedical (US), 3-D Matrix Medical Technology (Japan), Hemostat Medical GmbH (Germany), CELOX Medical Ltd. (UK), and Altaylar Medical (Turkey). Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to strengthen their presence in the hemostats market.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US):

In 2024, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. maintained its dominant position in the hemostats market, attributed to its expansive distribution networks across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's extensive portfolio is particularly notable within the oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats segment, with SURGICEL as its flagship brand for hemostatic agents. To bolster its market leadership, Johnson & Johnson leverages a strategic framework encompassing expansions, regulatory approvals, and innovative product launches. A significant move was made in May 2022, when Ethicon, a subsidiary under the Johnson & Johnson Medtech umbrella, acquired GATT Technologies B.V. This acquisition aims to enhance its biosurgery portfolio by incorporating synthetic polymer-based hemostatic technologies, exemplified by the development of advanced solutions such as the ETHIZIA Hemostatic Patch. Such strategic initiatives are pivotal in amplifying their market share and reinforcing Johnson & Johnson's entrenched position within the hemostats sector.

Baxter (US)

Baxter has emerged as a dominant force in the hemostats market as of 2024, securing a substantial market share largely due to its extensive and effective sales and distribution networks. With operations spanning over 100 countries, Baxter leverages both direct and indirect sales channels to optimize product reach and accessibility. The company's commitment to research and development is exemplary, facilitating the introduction of cutting-edge products that address evolving clinical needs. In addition to its organic growth strategies, such as new product launches, Baxter is also pursuing inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, further solidifying its competitive position in the hemostats sector.

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Pfizer, Inc. is a leading entity in the hemostats market as of 2024, operating within a robust global framework that spans approximately 125 countries, including regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's established operations in the US provide a strategic platform for further penetration into emerging markets, thereby augmenting its geographical footprint. The rising adoption of foam-based hemostats is a key driver of significant revenue generation for Pfizer's hemostatic product offerings, reflecting a shift towards innovative solutions in the surgical and trauma care sectors.

