Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches First Retail Store in Berlin, Germany

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce its first retail store in Germany alongside its brand partners Incom S.p.a. and Modevertrieb Sarnacchiaro GmbH (MVS). The location of the first U.S. Polo Assn. store in the heart of Berlin is at the premier Alexa Mall at Alexanderplatz and marks the beginning of a strategic retail rollout across the country, which solidifies the multi-billion-dollar brand's global presence in Germany. The new Berlin store is offering a curated selection of men's, women's, undergarments, and beachwear collections - a perfect mix of sports heritage and contemporary spirit.

U.S. Polo Assn. is a symbol of style that blends sports inspiration and authentic lifestyle and continues to strengthen its global presence. U.S. Polo Assn. plans to open more than 20 stores in the next several years in Germany, which is a top 10 global market for the brand. A U.S. Polo Assn. ecommerce site will launch in Germany in 2026. This expansion reflects the global brand's commitment to delivering an authentic brand experience and marks yet another exciting milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. in Europe. Through 2025, U.S. Polo Assn. is increasing its fleet of stores with an additional 100 new locations, taking the count to 1,200 retail stores worldwide.

The Grand Opening of the Alexa Mall U.S. Polo Assn. store was an evening of celebration with a ribbon cutting and cocktail party, attended by VIPs, media, and fans of the brand, with special guests including J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of U.S. Polo Assn./USPA Global, Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom and Raffaele Sarnacchiaro of MVS. Joining them was U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador and Italian Polo Champion Giordano Magini. U.S. Polo Assn. models showed off the iconic polo player style throughout the event and in the mall, while guests enjoyed appetizers, cocktails, custom gifts, and prizes set against live DJ beats, all from the iconic sport-inspired brand.

"We are aggressively growing the German marketplace with our U.S. Polo Assn. retail store and e-commerce expansion as well as our wholesale partnership footprint," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

"Opening our first U.S. Polo Assn. store in Berlin is not just about launching a store, it's about bringing our brand to life in a new way for the German market. Our standalone locations allow consumers to fully engage with the U.S. Polo Assn. lifestyle in an immersive retail experience that deepens our connection with customers and reflects our long-term commitment to this vital market," Prince added.

U.S. Polo Assn. is also proud to be the Official Apparel Sponsor of the Berlin Maifeld Cup at historic Olympiapark, which served as the Olympic Park for the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics. This tournament is one of Germany's most important and a highlight of the European polo season.

"Berlin is not just a European capital: it is a creative, multicultural, and fashion-forward hub, where consumers value both classic style and quality, a hallmark of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand," says Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom, U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic partner. "With an already strong presence in the local fashion sector, we're proud to partner with Sarnacchiaro for our store on the German high street, the ideal place for U.S. Polo Assn.'s debut in Germany."

Modevertrieb Sarnacchiaro GmbH is a family-owned fashion distributor based in Germany, with over 40 years of industry experience. Founded in 1985, the company began as a supplier of promotional goods and has since evolved into a trusted licensing partner, working with both owned and external fashion brands. Today, MVS offers end-to-end expertise across the entire value chain, from design and product development to production in both the EU and Asia, import, sales, and in-house logistics, established in 2020. Known for its entrepreneurial mindset and long-standing partnerships, MVS works closely with leading retailers and distributors across Europe to bring fashion-forward, high-quality products to market.

"Bringing U.S. Polo Assn. to life in Berlin is a proud moment for our team at MVS and the result of a strong and dynamic partnership," said Raffaele Sarnacchiaro, Managing Director of Modevertrieb Sarnacchiaro GmbH. "Germany is a key fashion market where consumers value authenticity, quality, and lifestyle-driven brands. With this first store in the heart of Berlin, we are setting the stage for long-term growth and an exciting retail journey for U.S. Polo Assn. in Germany."

ABOUT U.S. POLO ASSN.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

ABOUT INCOM S.P.A.

Incom S.p.a., founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, operates under license as the clothing division of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and also produces and distributes important clothing brands worldwide. Additionally, Incom S.p.a. is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing for the Italian State, providing both uniforms and technical apparel made with the special proprietary patent "Float" for floating garments. Since January 2008, Incom S.p.a. has been producing and distributing men's, women's, children's, underwear, and swimwear clothing under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Europe, with consistently growing sales results. For more information, visit www.incomitaly.com.

