Black Book Research: HIMSS25 APAC Highlights Surge in Population Health Tech Adoption Across Asia-Pacific, Recognizes Regional Leaders in Digital Health Innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / As HIMSS25 APAC convenes healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers in Kuala Lumpur this week, a major spotlight is cast on the dramatic rise of Population Health Management (PHM) adoption across the Asia-Pacific region. According to the newly released Q3 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, Asia-Pacific is projected to account for 33% of global PHM market growth, reaching an estimated USD 90 billion by 2031.

This growth is being driven by a convergence of strategic public health investments, demographic pressure from rapidly aging populations, rising chronic disease burdens, and aggressive digital health policies in countries such as Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. These developments are fueling demand for PHM software, analytics, and care coordination tools that enable smarter, more equitable healthcare delivery.

The 540-page Black Book report underscores how Asia-Pacific nations are embracing PHM technologies to modernize fragmented systems, prioritize preventive care, and advance health equity across urban and rural populations. HIMSS25 APAC celebrates this transformation by recognizing the region's top-rated PHM vendors named through surveys of healthcare professionals worldwide across 110 countries for their leadership in accelerating digital health progress.

PHM Innovation Driving National Digital Health Strategies

Across the Asia-Pacific region, national health systems are undergoing a structural shift toward data-driven, interoperable ecosystems, with Population Health Management platforms emerging as core enablers of healthcare modernization. Governments are embedding PHM strategies into national digital health roadmaps to manage epidemiological transitions, optimize longitudinal care, and mitigate systemic inefficiencies through predictive analytics and real-time data integration.

Japan is deploying scalable PHM frameworks to support its super-aged society as 36.2% of its population will be over 65 by 2030. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is accelerating investments in integrated care networks, leveraging AI-assisted telehealth systems and health information exchange (HIE) platforms to enable proactive chronic disease surveillance, care coordination, and eldercare continuity across prefectures.

South Korea is integrating population health analytics into its National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and national precision medicine roadmap. Government-led initiatives like the "Data Dam" project are fueling cross-sector PHM innovation, with over 45 million citizens' clinical and claims data being securely harnessed for AI-driven risk stratification, early intervention modeling, and population-level disease forecasting.

China, under the Healthy China 2030 framework, has made PHM a strategic priority. With over 260 million citizens living with chronic illnesses, China has invested in more than 1,800 "smart hospital" pilots across provinces. These facilities incorporate real-time PHM dashboards, regional health data lakes, and cloud-based chronic disease registries, supporting large-scale risk analytics and personalized preventive care strategies.

India is rapidly scaling its digital public infrastructure (DPI) through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), targeting over 1.4 billion citizens. With World Bank and Asian Development Bank support exceeding $1.3B, India is integrating PHM tools into its national health stack, linking EHRs, citizen health IDs, and national analytics grids to drive population-wide surveillance, immunization tracking, and digital therapeutics in remote and underserved geographies.

Australia continues to lead in rural and remote care innovation, supported by the National Digital Health Strategy and the My Health Record expansion. Through advanced telehealth integration, real-time care planning platforms, and federated PHM solutions, Australia is enhancing access for its 7 million rural residents. The Australian Digital Health Agency has reported a 52% increase in digitally coordinated chronic care encounters since 2022, largely attributed to targeted PHM deployments.

Top-Ranked Population Health Vendors in Asia-Pacific: Performance Deep Dive

Dedalus

Markets: Australia, Japan

Dedalus is recognized for its advanced care coordination frameworks and analytics engines that align with national health strategies.

In Australia, Dedalus powers PHM modules integrated into state-wide digital health programs, such as the Single Digital Patient Record initiative.

In Japan, Dedalus supports regional health information exchange (HIE) networks, enabling seamless clinical data aggregation and longitudinal care tracking in compliance with the Japanese Medical Information System Development Center (MEDIS-DC) standards.

Users report high marks for multi-lingual UI adaptability, interoperability with national eHealth records, and care pathway analytics, especially in managing cardiovascular and diabetic populations.

GuidelineX

Markets: Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia

GuidelineX's AI-driven clinical decision support tools are especially lauded by public and private health systems implementing predictive care models.

Southeast Asia deployments, including in Singapore and Thailand, showcase GuidelineX's natural language processing (NLP)-driven population stratification tools that integrate with low-resource environments and diverse clinical vocabularies. Black Book respondents highlight its real-time predictive insights and clinician workflow integration as key differentiators.

iMedway

Markets: China, ASEAN (Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia)

iMedway's strength lies in scalable, federated data platforms tailored to diverse public health ecosystems.

In China, iMedway's PHM modules are embedded in 20+ provincial health bureaus' disease management registries, supporting over 90 million patient records and real-time epidemiological analytics under the National Health Commission framework.

In ASEAN, iMedway is being adopted in urban/rural public-private integration pilots. In Malaysia, for example, the firm supports the MyHealth Analytics Hub, noted for automated patient segmentation and decentralized data access.

Users praise iMedway for low-latency data warehousing and FHIR-native APIs, enabling plug-and-play with existing EMRs and national HIS networks.

InterSystems

Markets: Australia, Japan, Greater APAC

InterSystems is a top performer for its unified health information platforms with embedded PHM tools and semantic interoperability.

Its HealthShare solution underpins regional eHealth infrastructures, such as South Australia's statewide care coordination platform, which integrates data from over 120 hospitals and GP practices.

In Japan, InterSystems supports PHM analytics aligned with national long-term care and chronic disease models, with high performance scores in data harmonization and HL7/FHIR conformance.

Clients across APAC report InterSystems leads in real-time population dashboards, integrated care record access, and clinical outcomes tracking.

IQVIA

Markets: China, Japan, South Korea, Australia

Known globally for real-world data and advanced analytics, IQVIA's Asia-Pacific PHM tools are used extensively in value-based care pilots and life sciences partnerships.

In South Korea, IQVIA partners with the NHIS on nationwide population analytics, using de-identified claims and genomics data to guide cancer and rare disease programs.

In Australia and Japan, IQVIA supports payer-provider collaborations focused on risk-adjusted benchmarking and clinical pathway optimization, with users citing high confidence in its data quality, multi-source integration, and AI model transparency.

Milliman

Markets: Japan, India, China, South Korea

Milliman's actuarial-driven PHM analytics tools are highly regarded in markets prioritizing cost containment and risk pool optimization.

In India, Milliman supports state-based insurance schemes under Ayushman Bharat by enabling prospective cost modeling and hospital utilization pattern analytics.

In China and Japan, Milliman's tools are used to simulate public health scenarios and resource allocation, especially in population risk pooling and bundled payment planning.

Oracle Health

Markets: Australia and broader APAC

Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) remains a top-tier PHM platform provider across large health systems and government programs.

In Australia, Oracle Health powers major PHM deployments in the public hospital system, particularly in Victoria and Queensland, where its solutions support integrated chronic disease pathways, social determinants of health (SDoH) risk indexing, and automated alerts for at-risk populations.

The platform is praised for scalability, robust data governance tools, and strong integration with AI-powered clinical decision tools post-Oracle acquisition.

Orion Health

Markets: Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific

Orion Health continues to lead in interoperability-centric PHM deployments across Oceania.

Its Amadeus platform is widely adopted in New Zealand's national electronic health record system and by Local Health Networks in Australia, offering cross-provider care plans, real-time patient summaries, and predictive analytics.

Clients rate Orion highly for FHIR-native architecture, intuitive clinician dashboards, and strong patient engagement modules in community care environments.

Telstra Health

Markets: Australia

Telstra Health remains a domestic leader in PHM for chronic disease management and virtual care enablement.

Through partnerships with state and territory governments, Telstra Health supports remote patient monitoring, telehealth-based care plans, and analytics for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations, contributing to improved access and outcome tracking in remote communities.

Its tools are noted for interoperability with national repositories (e.g., My Health Record) and alignment with national PHM metrics.

"The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly becoming a global benchmark for population health innovation," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Strategic investments and coordinated national policies are accelerating digital transformation and enabling scalable care improvements. Governments, regional health systems, and private networks are aligning on shared PHM goals."

For instance, China's Healthy China 2030 initiative aims to connect more than 75% of hospitals to PHM-capable infrastructure within five years. South Korea's government-backed health data integration programs are empowering precision public health. Meanwhile, India's digital health roadmap is targeting rural and underserved populations with scalable, cloud-enabled PHM tools.

