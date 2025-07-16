Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
WKN: A2PWWQ | ISIN: US18452B2097 | Ticker-Symbol: 3UX
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 17:00
11,050 Euro
+5,09 % +0,535
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEANSPARK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEANSPARK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,03011,08017:11
11,02011,06517:05
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Lists SBET, CLSK and BITF, Bringing New TradFi Opportunities to Platform Users

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the listing of three new equities - SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET), CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) - on its TradFi platform, expanding its offerings at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.

Among the newly listed stocks, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is drawing significant market attention. According to recent media reports, SBET has acquired approximately 74,656 ETH, valued at around $213 million, positioning it among the largest institutional holders of Ethereum. This development has led some analysts to draw comparisons between SBET and MicroStrategy's high-profile Bitcoin strategy, dubbing it "Ethereum's version of MicroStrategy."

Reports also suggest that over 99.7% of SBET's ETH holdings are currently deployed in staking or re-staking strategies, helping the company generate meaningful on-chain yield since early June. While these figures have not been officially confirmed via regulatory filings, they underscore growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a strategic treasury asset.

This listing reflects the accelerating convergence of traditional finance and Web3. SBET's reported allocation into Ethereum demonstrates how traditional companies are exploring digital assets as part of their corporate strategies, offering Bybit users a unique opportunity to engage with one of the most crypto-aligned equities on the market.

Bybit users can now access trading for SBET, CLSK and BITF via the platform's TradFi page.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit Lists SBET, CLSK and BITF, Bringing New TradFi Opportunities to Platform Users

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732580/Bybit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-lists-sbet-clsk-and-bitf-bringing-new-tradfi-opportunities-to-platform-users-302506898.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
