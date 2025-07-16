Bybit Lists SBET, CLSK and BITF, Bringing New TradFi Opportunities to Platform Users

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the listing of three new equities - SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET), CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) - on its TradFi platform, expanding its offerings at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.

Among the newly listed stocks, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is drawing significant market attention. According to recent media reports, SBET has acquired approximately 74,656 ETH, valued at around $213 million, positioning it among the largest institutional holders of Ethereum. This development has led some analysts to draw comparisons between SBET and MicroStrategy's high-profile Bitcoin strategy, dubbing it "Ethereum's version of MicroStrategy."

Reports also suggest that over 99.7% of SBET's ETH holdings are currently deployed in staking or re-staking strategies, helping the company generate meaningful on-chain yield since early June. While these figures have not been officially confirmed via regulatory filings, they underscore growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a strategic treasury asset.

This listing reflects the accelerating convergence of traditional finance and Web3. SBET's reported allocation into Ethereum demonstrates how traditional companies are exploring digital assets as part of their corporate strategies, offering Bybit users a unique opportunity to engage with one of the most crypto-aligned equities on the market.

Bybit users can now access trading for SBET, CLSK and BITF via the platform's TradFi page .

