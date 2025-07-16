Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verse One Media LLC: VerseOne Launches API Gateway for Music Distribution Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / VerseOne Distribution is excited to announce the launch of a robust new RESTful API, created to streamline how record labels, artist management companies, and music tech platforms deliver releases to Digital Service Providers (DSPs) worldwide.

VerseOne Logo

VerseOne Logo
VerseOne Distribution Logo

This service is inclusive on the Premium and enterprise tiers of VerseOne Pro White label music distribution software.

With the VerseOne Pro API, labels can now integrate their own internal systems such as distribution websites, artist management platforms, Apps, accounting software directly with VerseOne's distribution back-end.

This connection is designed to eliminate manual data entry between platforms, reduce costly errors, and speed up the entire release workflow.

Core Features of the API Include:

Creating and managing releases programmatically: Labels can automatically push albums, singles, and EPs straight from their own systems into the distribution pipeline with a single API call.

Uploading users, tracks and artwork in bulk: High-quality audio files, cover art, and metadata can be handled automatically, ensuring data is properly synced between platforms and DSPs receive perfectly formatted content.

Updating and correcting metadata instantly: Make last-minute changes to titles, credits, or ISRC codes without the delays of manual processing.

Monitor delivery status to DSPs: Track when releases get delivered on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.

The VerseOne Pro API is available now for all eligible partners, from indie labels to enterprise music companies with their own websites, apps, or rights management systems. Comprehensive developer documentation, sandbox access, and dedicated support make integration simple and secure.

For more information about integrating the VerseOne PRO API, please visit: https://verseone.net/pro-api

About VerseOne Distribution
VerseOne Distribution is a trusted global music distribution partner, empowering thousands of artists and labels to deliver their music to major DSPs worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and artist success, VerseOne helps the music industry grow , one release at a time.

Contact Information

Joanna Ma
Business Development & PR
joanna.ma@verseone.net

.

SOURCE: Verse One Media LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/verseone-launches-api-gateway-for-music-distribution-platforms-1047342

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.