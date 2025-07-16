Verse One Media LLC: VerseOne Launches API Gateway for Music Distribution Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / VerseOne Distribution is excited to announce the launch of a robust new RESTful API, created to streamline how record labels, artist management companies, and music tech platforms deliver releases to Digital Service Providers (DSPs) worldwide.

This service is inclusive on the Premium and enterprise tiers of VerseOne Pro White label music distribution software.

With the VerseOne Pro API, labels can now integrate their own internal systems such as distribution websites, artist management platforms, Apps, accounting software directly with VerseOne's distribution back-end.

This connection is designed to eliminate manual data entry between platforms, reduce costly errors, and speed up the entire release workflow.

Core Features of the API Include:

Creating and managing releases programmatically: Labels can automatically push albums, singles, and EPs straight from their own systems into the distribution pipeline with a single API call.

Uploading users, tracks and artwork in bulk: High-quality audio files, cover art, and metadata can be handled automatically, ensuring data is properly synced between platforms and DSPs receive perfectly formatted content.

Updating and correcting metadata instantly: Make last-minute changes to titles, credits, or ISRC codes without the delays of manual processing.

Monitor delivery status to DSPs: Track when releases get delivered on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.

The VerseOne Pro API is available now for all eligible partners, from indie labels to enterprise music companies with their own websites, apps, or rights management systems. Comprehensive developer documentation, sandbox access, and dedicated support make integration simple and secure.

For more information about integrating the VerseOne PRO API, please visit: https://verseone.net/pro-api

About VerseOne Distribution

VerseOne Distribution is a trusted global music distribution partner, empowering thousands of artists and labels to deliver their music to major DSPs worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and artist success, VerseOne helps the music industry grow , one release at a time.

SOURCE: Verse One Media LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/verseone-launches-api-gateway-for-music-distribution-platforms-1047342