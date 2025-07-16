Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
LiCAP Technologies and California Energy Commission Celebrate Major Milestone in U.S. Battery Manufacturing With Launch of 300 MWh Dry Electrode Production Line

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Building on the momentum of its successful strategic partnership and production scale up with Dürr Systems AG (https://www.durr.com/en/media/news/news-detail/view/duerr-cellforce-and-licap-drive-development-of-dry-coating-in-electrode-production-92032), LiCAP Technologies, a leader in advanced battery materials and dry electrode technology, is proud to announce the successful development, installation and Site Acceptance Test (SAT) of its 300MWh roll-to-roll cathode production line (LRPL).

This achievement marks a critical milestone in the transition from breakthrough innovation to large-scale manufacturing, a stage that often poses a bottleneck in battery technology commercialization. The LRPL project, supported by funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC), represents a major advancement in strengthening U.S.-based clean energy manufacturing capabilities.

On July 10, 2025, LiCAP successfully produced its first roll of free-standing cathode film, measuring over 500 meters in length, on the LRPL using its proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® technology. This toxic solvent free process is engineered to deliver higher energy density, significantly lower manufacturing costs, and a dramatically reduced environmental footprint compared to conventional electrode manufacturing methods.

"This milestone represents not just technical progress, but a clear demonstration of how public-private collaboration can accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough clean energy technologies," said Dr. Linda Zhong, Founder and CEO of LiCAP Technologies. "We are deeply grateful for the CEC's support and shared commitment to building a resilient, U.S.-based battery supply chain."

Developed under a CEC-funded initiative to drive innovation in energy storage, the LRPL showcases the scalability and versatility of LiCAP's dry electrode process, which is applicable to lithium-ion, solid-state, and sodium-ion battery production. By eliminating toxic solvents and costly drying processes, LiCAP's technology directly supports California's sustainability and emissions-reduction goals.

"The CEC is proud to support pioneering projects like LiCAP's LRPL that contribute to California's clean energy goals while advancing sustainable manufacturing practices," said Cammy Peterson, Deputy Director of Energy Systems, Innovation, and Strategy from the CEC's Energy Research and Development Division. "Milestones like this underscore the importance of investing in homegrown technologies that strengthen our economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

LiCAP expects to begin delivering customer samples from the LRPL starting in August 2025, as it ramps up production to meet rapidly growing demand for next-generation battery materials.

About LiCAP Technologies

LiCAP Technologies is a California-based innovator in dry electrode manufacturing technology, specializing in solvent-free processes for ultracapacitors, lithium-ion, solid-state, and sodium-ion batteries. LiCAP is committed to enabling high-performance, sustainable energy storage solutions at scale.

About the California Energy Commission (CEC)

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. As California's primary energy policy and planning agency, the CEC invests in energy innovation, advances energy efficiency, and supports the development of clean energy technologies to reduce emissions and promote sustainability.

Contact Information

Ryan Poon
Director of Innovation and Strategic Growth
ryan.poon@licaptechnologies.com
916 329 8099

Joshua Croft
Energy Commission Battery/Technical Engineer
joshua.croft@energy.ca.gov
(925) 452-7638

SOURCE: LiCAP Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/licap-technologies-and-california-energy-commission-celebrate-major-milestone-in-u-1049024

