Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
WebMarkets: Boise Urologist Dr. Austen Slade Hosts Leading Physicians for Advanced Surgical Training

Boise's growing prominence in advanced urologic care was highlighted recently when Dr. Austen Slade welcomed visiting physicians from Stanford University and the University of Washington to observe and study the HoLEP (Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate) procedure under his guidance.

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The HoLEP procedure, a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is recognized for its effectiveness, reduced recovery time, and lower complication rates compared to traditional methods. Dr. Slade's expertise in this technique has positioned him as a national expert and key resource for urologists across the country seeking to enhance their skills in this innovative approach. Recognizing his expertise, patients from all over the United States and even foreign countries regularly travel to Boise seeking treatment under Dr. Slade's care.

Dr. Austen Slade Demonstrates HoLEP Procedure

Dr. Austen Slade Demonstrates HoLEP Procedure
Dr. Austen Slade demonstrates the HoLEP procedure at Treasure Valley Hospital as visiting surgeons from Stanford and the University of Washington observe.

These procedures took place at Treasure Valley Hospital, one of the region's top surgical centers. The hospital was recently awarded the 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades, placing it in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for patient satisfaction. Treasure Valley Hospital exceeded the national average across all evaluated categories, demonstrating a consistent commitment to compassionate, high-quality care.

The recent visits from esteemed academic institutions underscore Boise's emergence as a hub for cutting-edge men's health care.

"It is a privilege to share knowledge with colleagues from such distinguished programs," said Dr. Slade. "These exchanges reflect our shared commitment to advancing patient care and highlight Boise's role in shaping the future of urologic surgery."

Coinciding with Men's Health Month, this collaboration emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about BPH, a condition affecting millions of men over 50, and promoting access to state-of-the-art treatments. Dr. Slade's practice continues to provide Treasure Valley residents with world-class care, bringing advanced surgical options to the region.

About Dr. Slade

Dr. Austen Slade is a board-certified and fellowship-trained urologist specializing in advanced surgical techniques, including HoLEP, kidney stone treatment, and vasectomy. Based in Boise, Idaho, he is committed to delivering leading-edge care with a personalized approach for patients across the region.

For more information, visit https://draustenslade.com/

Contact Information

Mary Valcich
SEO Specialist
mary-claire@webmarketsonline.com
(208) 514-1634

SOURCE: WebMarkets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/boise-urologist-dr.-austen-slade-hosts-leading-physicians-for-advance-1049056

