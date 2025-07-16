The California Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee voted to preserve solar net energy metering agreements for Californians that sell or transfer their homes. From pv magazine USA California senators voted 9-4 not to break contracts signed by rooftop solar customers, amending the controversial AB 942 during its Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee hearing. The bill required that homes with rooftop solar that are sold or transferred must be shifted off their net energy metering agreements, a change that would damage the expected electricity bill savings from the ...

