BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Global equity markets advanced in June as investor sentiment stabilized following a ceasefire in the Middle East. The VIX fell to a four-month low, U.S. and European equities reached record highs, supported by dovish central bank signals and easing geopolitical tensions. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, citing a resilient labour market, while the European Central Bank implemented a 25-basis-point cut-likely its final move in the current easing cycle.

The U.S. House of Representatives continued work on a new bill dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" ahead of the July 4 deadline. Amongst cuts to Medicaid and tax changes, it included reductions in clean energy incentives. However, these reductions were not as bad as the market had feared and energy transition-related stocks performed strongly. The proposed final version preserved key tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and avoided repealing core clean energy provisions.

In the commodities space, oil prices rose significantly as tensions between Israel and Iran ramped up but trended back lower after the ceasefire was announced. For reference, Brent and WTI oil prices ended the month +6.0% and +7.9% higher respectively.

Elsewhere, seismic activity in the DRC in June led to severe flooding at the Kakula copper mine, disrupting operations and damaging infrastructure. This has the potential to remove up to 275,000 tonnes from global copper supply between now and the end of the year, nearly erasing the year's projected surplus. The copper price rose on the back of this event which further highlighted critical minerals supply fragility in the energy transition.

All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

16 July 2025