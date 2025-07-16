LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Enhances Detox Testing with Powerful Cross-Platform Capabilities

Seamless, blazing-fast end-to-end detox testing for React Native apps is now fully integrated with HyperExecute

San Francisco, CA, July 16, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, is excited to announce native support for Detox, the popular end-to-end testing framework for React Native applications.

Now supporting Detox testing on both Android real devices and iOS simulators through HyperExecute, this integration empowers developers to execute Detox tests at lightning speed directly from their local environments, leveraging HyperExecute's intelligent infrastructure.

With a single CLI command, you can execute Detox suites across multiple device configurations and watch logs in real time within the HyperExecute Dashboard. Every run captures detox console logs, full device logs, and video recordings, giving complete visibility for lightning-fast debugging, stable execution, and actionable insights throughout your test lifecycle.

"With Detox now available on HyperExecute, we're continuing our mission to simplify and accelerate mobile app testing for modern dev teams," said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "React Native developers can now run end-to-end tests at scale with the performance, reliability, and deep observability that HyperExecute was built for."

This latest integration further solidifies LambdaTest's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of mobile developers by offering a unified platform for comprehensive, scalable, and intelligent test execution.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

