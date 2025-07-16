Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 17:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Enhances Detox Testing with Powerful Cross-Platform Capabilities

Seamless, blazing-fast end-to-end detox testing for React Native apps is now fully integrated with HyperExecute

San Francisco, CA, July 16, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, is excited to announce native support for Detox, the popular end-to-end testing framework for React Native applications.

Now supporting Detox testing on both Android real devices and iOS simulators through HyperExecute, this integration empowers developers to execute Detox tests at lightning speed directly from their local environments, leveraging HyperExecute's intelligent infrastructure.

With a single CLI command, you can execute Detox suites across multiple device configurations and watch logs in real time within the HyperExecute Dashboard. Every run captures detox console logs, full device logs, and video recordings, giving complete visibility for lightning-fast debugging, stable execution, and actionable insights throughout your test lifecycle.

"With Detox now available on HyperExecute, we're continuing our mission to simplify and accelerate mobile app testing for modern dev teams," said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "React Native developers can now run end-to-end tests at scale with the performance, reliability, and deep observability that HyperExecute was built for."

This latest integration further solidifies LambdaTest's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of mobile developers by offering a unified platform for comprehensive, scalable, and intelligent test execution.

About LambdaTest
LambdaTestis a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com



press@lambdatest.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.