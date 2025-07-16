Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning web development agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has completed an internal review on ADA-compliant web design in response to the growing volume of accessibility lawsuits filed in the United States.





The initiative aims to help inform Digital Silk's client strategies for 2025, reflecting heightened scrutiny around digital accessibility. A 2024 UsableNet report found that over 4,600 ADA website accessibility lawsuits were filed in federal courts last year, with eCommerce, hospitality, and healthcare among the most affected industries.

Internal Initiative to Support Accessibility Readiness

Digital Silk's internal review evaluates how web design elements such as contrast ratios, semantic structure, and keyboard navigation may help brands improve usability while supporting ADA compliance. The findings are informing the agency's internal process updates and accessibility recommendations for upcoming web projects.

"Accessibility is no longer a secondary consideration-it's becoming a standard expectation," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our internal review helps us align our design and development workflows with evolving compliance needs and user expectations."

Focus Areas in Digital Silk's ADA Design Approach

As part of its updated internal protocols, Digital Silk is prioritizing:

Higher color contrast standards and accessible font sizing

Improved focus states and logical tab orders for keyboard users

Alt text consistency and screen reader compatibility

ARIA labeling and semantic HTML usage

These updates are designed to help support inclusive experiences across devices, particularly for clients operating in regulated or consumer-facing industries.

