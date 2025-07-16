Power Quality Equipment Market Size expected to reach US$50.33 billion by 2031, CAGR of 6.5% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global power quality equipment market is observing significant growth owing to the surging industrial modernization & advanced manufacturing investments and increasing demand for stable power supply in the telecommunication industry.

The power quality equipment market size was valued at US$33.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$50.33 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2025-2031. The power quality equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing integration of renewable energy sources, the rise of electric vehicles, and the surging demand for reliable and efficient power systems across sectors.

The demand for power quality equipment is further fueled by the European Union's Green Deal, which aims for climate neutrality by 2050. This initiative is accelerating investments in renewable energy infrastructure and electric mobility, presenting challenges in maintaining grid stability due to the variability of renewable energy sources and the increased demand for electric vehicles

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the power quality equipment market comprises a vast array of equipment, phase, and end users which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Soaring Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources:

In the wake of global warming due to rising carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels, coal, and natural gas, the focus on adopting renewable energy sources is increasing. This focus on renewable energy projects fuels the demand for power quality equipment to measure the quality of the power generated in distribution substations. Renewable energy is gaining traction over conventional energy sources due to zero carbon emissions, reduced air and water pollution, and economical production of electricity.

Also, the governments globally are providing financial incentives for adopting renewable energy projects. As stated by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the European Union (EU) plans to increase its renewable energy target to 45% by 2030, as outlined in the REPowerEU Plan. With a projected need for 1,236 GW of installed renewable capacity and the accelerated rollout of clean energy technologies across the continent, the demand for advanced power quality solutions is set to surge. As European nations bolster support mechanisms for renewable power and heating-driven by long-term climate goals and the immediate energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine-the stability and efficiency of increasingly complex and decentralized power grids become paramount. Further, the launch of the Green Deal Industrial Plan in February 2023 to expand clean energy manufacturing underscores the EU's commitment to a resilient, green energy infrastructure. This evolving energy landscape requires robust power quality equipment to manage fluctuations, harmonics, and grid integration challenges and is expected to provide future growth opportunities for the market.

Expansion of Data Centers and IT Infrastructure: The surge in cloud computing, digital transformation, and AI-driven technologies fuels the rapid expansion of data centers and IT infrastructure across Europe. Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany have emerged as strategic data center hubs due to favorable regulatory environments, robust connectivity, and access to renewable energy sources. These facilities operate 24/7 and host critical digital workloads, making ultra-reliable and uninterrupted power supply non-negotiable. As a result, data centers are consumers of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, surge protection devices, harmonic filters, and voltage stabilizers. These technologies play a crucial role in maintaining continuous operations, protecting sensitive IT infrastructure, and ensuring compliance with stringent service-level agreements (SLAs). The growing reliance on digital ecosystems across industries intensifies the demand for resilient power quality equipment, solidifying its role in supporting Europe's digital economy.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into smart sensors, thermal sensors, power quality meters, network analyzers, and others. The others segment dominated the market in 2024.

By phase, the market is bifurcated into single phase and three phases. The three phases segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of end users, the market is segmented into distribution system operators (DSO), industrial, commercial, and others. The industrial segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development:

Key Players: Camlin Group; HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION; Schneider Electric SE; ABB Ltd; Siemens AG; Emerson Electric Co; DEHN SE; Gridspertis; NEO Messtechnik Gmbh; and COMTECH Ltd are among the key players profiled in the power quality equipment market report.

Trending Topics: Power measurement, power analyser, among others

Global Headlines:

"DEHN continues its international growth: After several months of ramping up, the first DEHN products are now rolling off the production line in Mooresville, North Carolina (NC). The start of production marks a significant milestone for the company. With a product portfolio specially developed for the US market, the specialist for lightning protection, surge protection, and safety equipment is strengthening its presence in the United States."

"Schneider Electric announced the launch of its new Galaxy VXL - a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable, and redundant 500-1250 kW (400V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software, and safety features. At just 1.2m2 with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m2, Galaxy VXL UPS sets a new benchmark in efficient, sustainable, and advanced UPS technologies. Available immediately in all 400V IEC regions worldwide, Galaxy VXL delivers the highest levels of power performance for AI, colocation, and hyperscale data center environments, as well as large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities."

Conclusion

The global power quality equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand for reliable electricity across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. As the integration of renewable energy sources increases and grid modernization accelerates, the need for equipment that maintains voltage stability and mitigates power disruptions has become essential. Major companies such as ABB, Siemens, Eaton, and Schneider Electric are actively innovating to address evolving demands, solidifying their positions in an increasingly competitive global market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component suppliers, power analyzer software or application providers, power quality equipment manufacturers or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), authorized distributors or after-sales service providers, and end-use industries or retail consumers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

