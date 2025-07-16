Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 17:18 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gimme Credit LLC: Gimme Credit Report Warns of Mounting Headwinds for U.S. Health Insurers Amid Regulatory Scrutiny and Funding Challenges

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Gimme Credit's Senior Bond Analyst, Terri Cancelarich highlights growing pressures facing U.S. health insurers amid regulatory scrutiny and funding risks across Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicaid, and ACA exchange programs.

Gimme Credit

The report, Health Checkup, cites increased medical utilization and concerns over risk upcoding in MA plans, prompting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to significantly ramp up audits and expand its team of medical coders from 40 to 2,000. Leading insurers like UnitedHealthcare and Humana have proposed internal controls to preempt stricter regulations.

Medicaid could see the biggest shake-up, with proposed work requirements, funding cuts, and rollback of ACA expansion potentially pushing 8-10 million people off coverage-though the report sees full implementation of these proposals as unlikely.

ACA exchanges, now covering 21.4 million Americans, face risk if premium subsidies expire in late 2025. Without renewal, premiums could rise 75%, and 3.8 million could lose coverage. The corporate bond research firm expects some form of subsidy continuation.

Insurers are also working to rebuild trust following recent backlash, pledging to streamline prior authorizations and improve patient communication by 2027. These reforms may slightly raise costs but are seen as positive for long-term member satisfaction and regulatory goodwill.

"2025 will be a transitional year for health insurers, especially those heavily exposed to government-funded plans," the report concludes. "We expect Medicaid to bear the brunt of cuts, while MA and ACA exchanges remain relatively intact."

Gimme Credit will monitor upcoming Q2 results and adjust credit ratings as needed.

Gimme Credit, provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-report-warns-of-mounting-headwinds-for-us-health-insurers-amid-regulatory-scrutiny-and-funding-challenges-302506930.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.