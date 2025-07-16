Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Southeast Asia's Digital Health Revolution Accelerates as HIMSS25 APAC Launches in Malaysia

With Expanded Regional Insights, Black Book Research Highlights Emerging Digital Health Trends Across Asia-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Global healthcare luminaries converge this week at HIMSS25 APAC in Kuala Lumpur, where Black Book Research unveils pioneering insights on Southeast Asia's meteoric rise as an epicenter for digital health innovation. This new market intelligence charts an ecosystem fueled by platform convergence, population health analytics, and intelligent care delivery, driven by leading-edge strategies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Asia-Pacific digital health market, now estimated at USD 60 billion, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR, soaring to USD 150 billion by 2030, as value-based care, predictive analytics, and advanced interoperability standards reshape the industry landscape.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in Southeast Asian healthcare, propelled by robust investments in real-time clinical informatics, artificial intelligence augmentation, and cloud-native health platforms," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Governments here are harnessing next-gen digital infrastructures and precision medicine solutions, creating unprecedented value opportunities for the global health ecosystem."

Regional Technology Milestones Redefining Health Systems

Malaysia:
Championing national interoperability, Malaysia has instituted the advanced "One Individual, One Record" digital health vision. This unified Electronic Medical Record (EMR) infrastructure, a centerpiece at HIMSS25 APAC, leverages FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) and blockchain authentication to seamlessly integrate nationwide patient data, optimize longitudinal care, and enable population-level clinical decision support.

Singapore:
The Synapxe-led National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) program stands at the forefront of global health informatics, enabling sector-wide convergence of public and private providers. Leveraging SMART on FHIR APIs and omnichannel patient engagement tools, NEHR fuels care coordination, stratified risk modeling, and health data liquidity, driving quantum leaps in outcomes and operational efficiency.

Thailand:
Thailand's collaboration with PwC Southeast Asia Consulting is scaling digital equity via cloud-backed telemedicine and virtual care tailored for rural and remote populations. The country's digital health blueprint prioritizes AI-based triage, IoT-enabled remote monitoring, and mHealth platforms-advancing universal healthcare access and reducing health disparities.

Indonesia:
Empowered by a landmark $1.7 billion alliance with Microsoft, Indonesia is architecting a sovereign AI and hyperscale cloud infrastructure. The initiative lays the backbone for electronic Health Information Exchanges (HIE), smart hospital deployment, and advanced compliance frameworks, establishing a scalable foundation for AI-enhanced diagnostics and genomics-driven public health strategies.

Strategic Consulting Leaders Advancing Digital Transformation

Amid fast-evolving value chains, Black Book's 2025 survey spotlights top-ranked advisory partners equipping stakeholders to harness next-generation health IT:

Firm

Expertise Highlights

McKinsey & Co.

Digital transformation, accretive health data strategy, Asia health performance analytics

PwC SE Asia

AI and data platform enablement, holistic cloud migration, digital front-door architecture, digital resilience

Roland Berger

National eHealth blueprints, regulatory compliance, transformation rollouts in ASEAN economies

KPMG

Patient-centric care design, cyber-risk in digital health, data governance for enterprise health systems

L.E.K. Consulting

Innovation incubation, market access mapping for precision interventions, multi-stakeholder digital partnerships

YCP Solidiance

Digital health market entry, cross-border strategy, integration of IoT and real-world evidence solutions

"With the convergence of AI, connected health, remote patient monitoring, and secure clouds, Southeast Asia exemplifies high-maturity health IT adoption," Brown emphasized. "Resolving infrastructure fragmentation, adopting HL7/FHIR standards, and advancing clinician informatics literacy remain key priorities, but the region is primed to set the benchmark for digital health transformation worldwide."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the preeminent independent market research and opinion firm in healthcare technology and services. Cited for methodological rigor and objective assessment, Black Book surveys IT users from 110+ countries and analyzes over 175 EHR and health IT vendors to deliver trusted, vendor-neutral market intelligence for industry decision-makers. The latest Q3 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT is available for free at the Black Book Research portal. research@blackbookmarketresearch.com +1 (800) 863-7590

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/southeast-asias-digital-health-revolution-accelerates-as-himss25-apac-1049214

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.