16.07.2025 17:18 Uhr
Acsense Recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in 2025 Hype Cycle for IAM Backup and Data Protection Technologies

Acsense earns recognition for pioneering IAM Resilience - delivering recovery, change management, and compliance for platforms like Okta, and addressing growing needs across Entra ID and Ping environments.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Acsense, the IAM Resilience platform built to safeguard identity infrastructure, today announced its inclusion as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's 2025 Hype Cycle for Backup and Data Protection Technologies, under the category of IAM Backup.

2025 Hype Cycle for IAM Backup_Acsense

2025 Hype Cycle for IAM Backup_Acsense

IAM Backup was recognized by Gartner as a high-benefit, emerging technology - addressing the growing need to protect and recover identity configurations across platforms like Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Active Directory. Gartner's inclusion of this category reflects a shift: identity systems are no longer just access gateways - they are now critical infrastructure, with direct impact on uptime, compliance, and business continuity.

"Acsense was founded on a simple premise: identity platforms have become too important to fail," said Muli Motola, CEO of Acsense. "But backup alone isn't enough. What sets Acsense apart is that we manage the full lifecycle of IAM data - not just how you recover, but how you detect, control, and prevent disruptive changes before they happen."

As the only IAM Resilience platform offering backup, recovery, change management, and posture control in a single solution, Acsense is helping enterprises eliminate IAM as a single point of failure. The platform enables:

  • Continuous, immutable backups of critical IAM configurations

  • One-click recovery across tenants and applications

  • Safe, testable change workflows to reduce misconfigurations

  • Full audit visibility and posture integrity checks for compliance

Organizations across regulated industries, global enterprises, and Zero Trust adopters rely on Acsense to simplify DR planning, stay audit-ready, and build real operational continuity around their identity stack.

Learn more: www.acsense.com

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Backup and Data Protection Technologies, 2025, Michael Hoeck, July 2025.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications…

Contact Information

Muli Motola
Co-founder & CEO
muli@acsense.com
+972 54 675 7290

.

SOURCE: Acsense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acsense-recognized-by-gartner-as-a-sample-vendor-in-2025-hype-cyc-1049291

