SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Invests in Veloce Media Group to Accelerate Strategic Expansion in Esports, Motorsports and Immersive Digital Content

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation, formerly Lottery.com Inc., (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced a strategic investment into Veloce Media Group ("Veloce"), one of the fastest-scaling digital platforms operating at the intersection of sport, gaming, and content. The partnership will be managed by Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media.

The investment forms part of a broader buy-and-build strategy to position SEGG Media as the home of immersive sports and next-generation media. The transaction, which values Veloce at £40 million ($53 million USD) pre-money, will be completed in two tranches, with a call option enabling SEGG to reach majority ownership at 51%.

This move reinforces SEGG Media's recent launch and the turnaround success of Lottery.com. It signals a new phase of high-growth strategic acquisitions centered around profitability, scale, and exciting global fan engagement.

A Cash-Generating, High-Growth Digital Asset

Veloce Media Group has built the world's largest racing and gaming media network with more than 750 million monthly digital views and reaching a rapidly growing Gen-Z and millennial audience. In its most recent fiscal year ended March 2025, Veloce reported £12.8 million ($17.5 million USD) in revenue. Veloce has strong forward momentum following July 2025 acquisition of Quadrant, a disruptive motorsport content and lifestyle brand co-founded with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

The Veloce Group operates across:

Competitive esports and sim racing (F1 Esports, Ferrari Global Series)

Immersive content and athlete-led platforms

Sustainable racing initiatives including FIA Extreme H World Cup

Creator-led brands, merchandise, and digital fan engagement

The investment from the Company is funding key strategic initiatives, including Veloce's acquisition of Quadrant, with £2 million ($2.6 million USD) committed in the first tranche. The remainder is scheduled for completion by end of July 2025.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media

"Since completing the turnaround of the Company, we identified two global sports verticals, motorsport and soccer, as cornerstones of our future strategy. This investment into Veloce is yet another tangible step into motorsport following the successful multi-race partnerships we secured with three rising stars in IndyCar and Indy NXT.

"With Veloce now in the family, we're doubling down. We see this as a continuation of our expansion into motorsports, a sector that offers scale, global fanbases, commercial viability, and media storytelling potential across all levels of competition. From F1, IndyCar, MotoGP, to NASCAR and beyond, SEGG Media is positioning the Sports.com brand not just via sponsorship, but through content creation, team partnerships and immersive behind-the-scenes access.

"Our internal production arm, Sports.com Studios, is already developing original content formats that tap into this world and, now, with the energy and expertise of Veloce's young leadership, we're excited to explore that frontier together."

Jack Clarke, Chief Strategy Officer of Veloce Media Group

"Veloce Media Group is uniquely positioned to engage a generation of digitally native sports fans. With SEGG Media's support, we are well placed to scale our media and competitive operations while continuing to innovate."

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media (former Main Board Director of Newcastle United Football Club and CEO of LIV Golf)

"This investment marks a transformative opportunity for the region. Saudi Arabia is home to over 23 million gamers, representing nearly 70% of the population, and consistently ranks among the highest globally in daily gaming engagement. With major international events like Gamers8, the Esports World Cup and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games hosted in Riyadh, the Kingdom has rapidly become a global epicenter for esports and digital sport.

"Partnering with Veloce brings not only immersive content and commercial upside, but also connects the Sports.com brand to one of the most digitally active youth populations in the world, positioning the brand at the heart of the fastest-growing sports entertainment economy on the planet."

Veloce Media Group is led by CEO Daniel Bailey and a seasoned board including:

Andy Webb, Chairman and former CEO of the Marussia F1 Team

Darryl Eales, former CEO of Lloyds Development Capital, who delivered £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion USD) in capital gains during his tenure

Daniel Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Veloce Media Group

"We're excited to partner with Sports.com and SEGG Media, two brands that share our vision for next-gen sport. Together we can scale faster, deliver stronger fan experiences, and unlock significant commercial upside."

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce Media Group is a multi-pillared gaming, motorsport, and lifestyle media business operating at the intersection of some of the world's fastest-growing and most future-focused industries.

Headquartered in London, Veloce's ecosystem spans the industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, the upcoming hydrogen-powered FIA Extreme H World Cup team, Veloce Racing, and a vast digital media network boasting over 55 million subscribers and 750 million monthly views.

In 2025, Veloce Media Group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Quadrant, the disruptive gaming, lifestyle, and motorsport brand co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Now encompassed in Veloce, Quadrant strengthens the group's cultural impact through bold storytelling, premium apparel, athlete-driven content, and a thriving global community.

Veloce has partnered with several international brands and teams, including Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, E.ON, Thrustmaster, VISA and many more.

To learn more, please visit: velocemediagroup.com

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

