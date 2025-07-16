BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Fund Manager, Roland Arnold will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 23 July 2025 at 13:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 22 July 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/blackrock-smaller-co-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.