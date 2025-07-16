Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
16.07.2025 17:57 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Jul-2025 / 16:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
  
 
Net Asset Value 
 
  
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th June 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 93.83 pence. 
 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
                          
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                      +44 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 396135 
EQS News ID:  2170818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
