The ASSEMBLY Show: 2025 Assembly Show Announces Education Program Covering Manufacturing Trends & Technologies

Full Day Program Scheduled for Tuesday, October 21 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier trade event for assembly technology, announces the pre-conference agenda for the 2025 event taking place on Tuesday, October 21st at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The program is designed to equip industry professionals with timely insights and practical solutions through seven focused tracks, including the Focus on Quality sessions as part of the QUALITY Deck presented by Quality magazine. It also includes dedicated networking and lunch, all scheduled before the exhibit hall officially opens. The pre-conference program complements the dynamic show floor featuring 200+ exhibitors, forward-thinking sessions, and access to leading experts and technologies.

"With seven targeted education tracks covering everything from smart manufacturing and machine vision to robotic assembly and quality control, this year's conference delivers unparalleled depth and variety," said John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "Attendees can expect a robust mix of technical sessions, forward-looking insights, and practical solutions from top-tier industry leaders-all designed to help them stay ahead in a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape." Below is a breakdown of the agenda by track. For additional information, click here.

AI on the Assembly Line

From Bottlenecks to Launchpads: How AI is Revolutionizing Product Compliance in Manufacturing - Kunal Chopra, CEO, Certivo

Leveraging AI and Computer Vision to Transform Quality Control and SOP Monitoring in Manufacturing - Nitin Gupta, VP & Co-Founder, Dori AI

Accelerating Assembly Line Capacity with Generative AI: Practical Tools and Real-World Case Studies - Zeeshan Zia, CEO, Retrocausal

Taming the Data Nightmare: How to Turn the Data you Already Have into Meaningful Intelligence - Dan Brooks, CEO, Rhino Tool House

Robots on the Assembly Line

Spot Welding with Cobots - Filippo Cortiglioni, Area Manager & James Ferraro, Applications Engineer, TECNA USA

Does Your Robot Need a Tool Changer? - Marc Sexton, CEO, Grip USA

Beyond the Labor: Understanding Robot ROI from Production to Profits - Scott Marsic, Group Product Manager, Epson Robots

Investing for the Future: How Robots Can Grow with Your Production - Adrian Choy, Robotics Product Manager, OMRON

Smart Manufacturing

Modernizing the Plant Floor: Scalable Approaches to Workforce and Quality Challenges -Joshua Easterling, Senior Territory Manager, Epicor

How to Write Digital Work Instructions that Maximize Operator Efficiency & Accuracy - Bryan Bauw, COO, PICO MES

Cards and Code: How We Modernized Kanban to 2X Output - Uriel Eisen, President, Arda

Smart Manufacturing and IIoT: Effectively Gathering Machine Data, Consolidating It, And Moving It to Where It's Needed - Tom Knauer, Global Product Manager, Balluff

Automated Assembly

Building Better RFQs: Engineering Clarity into Automated Equipment Procurement - Peter Gratschmayr, VP Sales, MWES

Save Time and Money with Virtual Commissioning of Automated Assembly Lines - Andy Cannon, Director of Emerging Technologies, ATC Automation

Revolutionizing Preventative Maintenance: Harnessing IIoT and Industry 4.0 for Reduced Downtime and Increased Efficiency - Brian Romano, Director of Technology Development, The Arthur G. Russell Co. Inc.

Fastening

How Can a Wireless Tool Positioning System for Battery Torque Tools Error-proof Assembly Lines? - Frederick Viaut, Marketing Manager, Desoutter Industrial Tools

Assembly on the Cutting Edge

How to Minimize Human Errors and Enable Humanoids with AI and Smart Glasses - Elise Chen, CEO, Syn2core Inc.

Designing Automation for Short-Run Production - Steve Benvenuto, President, PrimeTest Automation

Focus on Quality Deck

Benefitting from Machine Learning in Machine Vision Applications - David Dechow, Founder and Owner, Machine Vision Source

So Little Time, So Much to Do - The Power of Kaizen Events Eric Hayler, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt; Principle, Hayler Group

The Impact of Stress on Quality Performance: Unraveling the Connection - Eric Jester, President, Blackthorn Consulting Group, Inc.

For the 13th year, The ASSEMBLY Show will feature an expansive show floor with Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsor Ujigami and; Bronze Sponsors TorqTec, Weiss and IPS. Located on the show floor, the Learning Theater will offer a full schedule of free, 30-minute presentations from leading exhibitors including Komax, NoMuda, Kistler, Rhino Tool House, Ujigami, Epson and others. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register before September 13, 2025 for a $100 savings on the pre-conference education program and a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 23 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/2025-assembly-show-announces-education-program-covering-manufacturing-trends-a-1049367