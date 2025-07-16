PairSoft and Finexio Extend Partnership to Optimize B2B Payments at Scale

The renewed embedded AP payments partnership expands optimized payment operations with industry-leading fraud protection and the ability to reach and convert longtail suppliers through fully managed payments.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / PairSoft, a leader in procure-to-pay automation and AI solutions, and Finexio, the leading embedded payments solution for accounts payable (AP), today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership, which has been in place since 2022. The continued collaboration ensures PairSoft customers can benefit from the latest fully managed, intelligent AP payments solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency, increase digital payment yield, and reduce fraud risk.

Finexio uniquely delivers an all-in-one managed service for 100% of supplier payments, including end-to-end payment execution, AI-powered supplier enablement, and industry-leading payment fraud protection. Finexio's API integration with PairSoft's AP automation suite is further strengthened by PairSoft's native connections to leading ERP systems-including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, and Blackbaud-enabling finance teams to digitize payment workflows within their existing technology.

"Our partnership renewal with Finexio continues our joint mission of integrating seamless AP payments within our customers' user experience," said Matt Cotter, CEO of PairSoft. "Finexio's payment delivery is secured, optimized, and monetized-all things that organizations need to make payments at scale."

Through this renewed partnership, PairSoft customers will continue to benefit from Finexio's advanced supplier development capabilities and payment technologies, resulting in greater supplier engagement and improved AP payment performance.

"PairSoft is a valued strategic partner in our mission to modernize and secure the business payments experience for all buyers and suppliers," said Ernest Rolfson, Founder and CEO of Finexio. "Together, we're delivering the next generation of AP payments-optimized, intelligent, and fully managed."

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation, helping businesses optimize their AP workflows with AI-powered solutions and seamless ERP integrations. Its mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market and enterprise financial services departments taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. PairSoft brings enterprise-grade capabilities to B2B transactions, offering full process visibility, control, and sustainability through automation and analytics. Learn more at PairSoft.com.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure-as-a-Service model. Embedded within the world's leading procure-to-pay software suites, Finexio's platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Trusted by hundreds of forward-thinking CFOs and processing billions in secure, efficient payments annually, Finexio is driving a paradigm shift in financial operations for mid-market and enterprise organizations across diverse industries. Learn more at Finexio.com.

