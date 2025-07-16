Treasury Intelligence Solutions: TIS Announces Availability of its AI Personal Assistant in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a leading cloud-based platform for payments and cash management, today announced the availability of its AI Personal Assistant for payments in the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy TIS' Payment platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. TIS' AI Personal Assistant helps organizations transform how treasurers access and find payments and transactions information, streamline workflows, and make critical financial decisions, enabling customers to get work done faster.

"We're excited to offer TIS' AI Personal Assistant in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront," said Jon Paquette, Chief Product Officer at TIS. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our payment and cash management solutions, helping them to react quickly in an ever-changing market or when cash flow changes."

TIS' AI Personal Assistant delivers essential capabilities including intelligent information discovery, productivity enhancement, and seamless integration with the TIS Payments platform. These features enable customers to achieve rapid data retrieval, eliminating manual searching while maintaining all existing security protocols and compliance standards.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about TIS' AI Personal Assistant in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-4tv5ni4epoza4 . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments.

CONTACT:

Blair Romain

blair.romain@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tis-announces-availability-of-its-ai-personal-assistant-in-the-new-aws-1046277