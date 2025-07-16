Anzeige
16.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Vertosoft is Announced as Cornerstone's Preferred Channel Distributor

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative and emerging technology solutions for the public sector, is proud to announce its designation as the preferred channel distributor for Cornerstone. This strategic partnership empowers Cornerstone to expand its reach across government agencies by leveraging Vertosoft's experienced team, robust contract vehicles, and extensive channel partner network.

Cornerstone delivers an AI-powered workforce agility platform designed to help public sector organizations modernize their learning and development programs. The platform enables agencies to deliver relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility, and build critical skills for the future.

"By combining Cornerstone's cutting-edge talent management solutions with Vertosoft's deep understanding of government needs and proven distribution capabilities, we're enabling a new era of workforce transformation in the public sector," said Dean Jackson, Government Sales Manager at Vertosoft.

"Our partnership with Vertosoft is a pivotal step in expanding access to Cornerstone's AI-powered workforce solutions across the public sector. Vertosoft's deep expertise in government distribution and strong channel relationships will accelerate our ability to support agencies in building agile, future-ready workforces," said Kurt Ackman, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Cornerstone.

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to equipping public sector organizations with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving workforce landscape.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform, meets organizations where they are. With Galaxy, organizations can identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multimodal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. More than 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 180+ countries use Cornerstone Galaxy to build high-performing, future-ready organizations and people today.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

.

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-is-announced-as-cornerstones-preferred-channel-distrib-1047614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
