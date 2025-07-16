DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Announces Availability of AI Suite in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / DuploCloud, a leading provider of AI-powered DevOps and automation, today announced the availability of AI Suite in the new AI Agents and Tools Category in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy DuploCloud's Agentic Help Desk for DevOps using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools Category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. AI Suite helps organizations eliminate manual DevOps work, accelerate cloud operations, and enable self-service with built-in security guardrails, helping customers simplify and scale their DevOps so they can focus on building.

"We're excited to offer AI Suite in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO at DuploCloud. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our Agentic Help Desk for DevOps, helping them elevate DevOps from writing scripts to building agentic, cross-system workflows."

AI Suite delivers essential capabilities including an AI Help Desk, which turns user requests into actions by connecting to LLMs, using live infrastructure data, and supporting human approval and teamwork for agentic DevOps workflows. It also has an AI Studio for building and deploying agents as containers in Kubernetes. These features enable customers to automate complex DevOps workflows from simple prompts-not just recommending actions, and securely executing them.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about DuploCloud's AI Suite in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-kslbkd44gjlyw?sr=0-10&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools Category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ .

About DuploCloud: DuploCloud is the industry leader in AI for DevOps, empowering teams to build, configure, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure through intelligent agents and end-to-end automation. DuploCloud enables rapid application deployment with 24x7 compliance and security baked in-no Infrastructure-as-Code required. Startups and enterprises use DuploCloud to launch products quicker and scale without growing their DevOps team.

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/duplocloud-announces-availability-of-ai-suite-in-the-new-aws-mark-1049034