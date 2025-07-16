Partnership unlocks fast, compliant issuing for global innovators entering the LAC region

Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced a strategic partnership with Payblr, a Puerto Rico-based, regional payments enabler and licensed BIN Sponsor. The collaboration will provide global fintechs the regulatory foundation and issuing infrastructure required to launch and scale in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

By combining Thredd's modular technology stack and global processing expertise with Payblr's cross-border card issuing capabilities, the partnership eliminates the traditional complexity associated with launching in LAC markets, offering a seamless pathway for innovative financial products to go live faster.

"This partnership is about removing barriers for today's most innovative payment leaders," said Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer for Thredd. "Expanding into new regions can be complex and difficult to navigate. By teaming up with Payblr, we're offering a faster, simpler way for our clients to activate programs in Latin America, without compromising on compliance, scalability, or speed."

"Thredd shares our belief that financial innovation should move fast and know no borders," said Fabio Garcia Passalacqua, COO Founder of Payblr. "Through our partnership, we're enabling high-growth companies to expand across Latin America quickly, without many of the regulatory and operational hurdles that often slow global fintechs down. This partnership lays the foundation for a new era of seamless, cross-border payments in the region."

Payblr's ability to enable U.S. dollar card programs across much of Latin America makes it an ideal partner for companies offering gig economy payouts, disbursements, or cross-border services. According to Thredd, clients are already leveraging the infrastructure enabled by this partnership to activate programs in the region.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com.

About Payblr

Payblr is a Visa-Ready regional payments enabler that helps banks, credit unions, and fintechs across Latin America quickly expand their product offerings with a wide range of payment solutions. Backed by a team with deep industry expertise, Payblr designs and manages customized BIN Sponsorship programs tailored to specific business needs-whether for consumer, commercial, debit, credit, prepaid, or money movement products. Learn more at www.payblr.com.

