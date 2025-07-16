Deepdub Announces Availability of Voice API for AI Agents in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Storefront

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , a leading provider of AI-powered voice solutions, today announced the availability of its Deepdub Voice API for AI Agents in the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace. The API enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy Deepdub's enterprise-grade emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS) technology using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Deepdub's Voice API for AI Agents helps organizations build multilingual AI agents with expressive, emotionally adaptive speech, featuring licensed Hollywood-grade voices, real-time performance (under ~250ms), and enterprise-grade control for scalable interactions. With Deepdub, users can deliver voice experiences that feel real, natural, intuitive, and emotionally aligned, at scale.

"We're excited to offer the award-winning Deepdub Voice API for AI Agents in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepdub. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our high-performance, emotionally adaptive speech technology, helping them deploy multilingual, lifelike AI agents faster and more efficiently across applications."

Deepdub Voice API for AI Agents delivers essential capabilities, including enterprise-ready scalability to support high-concurrency workloads and large-scale voice interactions without latency or degradation; extensive customization for advanced voice tuning, including accent, tempo, pitch, and tone to meet branding, audience, or regional needs; and licensed, production-quality voice models with thousands of fully licensed voices fully licensed for commercial use -ensuring safe, brand-consistent deployments. Deepdub's proprietary eTTS technology dynamically adjusts tone and pace, creating emotionally aligned voice interactions that enhance trust, engagement, and understanding. These features enable customers to create intuitive, emotionally intelligent voice interactions that align with brand identity and engage users across industries such as healthcare, education, finance, customer support, and media.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the Deepdub Voice API for AI Agents delivers cloud-based voice capabilities through a subscription model, with billing handled via your AWS account. Customers benefit from automatic scalability, high availability, and seamless integration with other AWS services - all without the need to manage infrastructure. This streamlined deployment empowers teams to quickly integrate emotionally adaptive speech into AI agents and agentic workflows.

To learn more about Deepdub Voice API for AI Agents in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ymif4bkmmetk2. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

