Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 19:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Automation Anywhere, Inc.: Automation Anywhere Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Company Earns AWS Generative AI Competency for Assisting Global Organizations in Enhancing Productivity and Driving Business Transformation Through AI-powered Automation

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At AWS Summit New York City, Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This recognition reflects Automation Anywhere's proven technical expertise and customer success in designing, deploying, and operationalizing generative AI solutions on AWS.

Automation Anywhere Logo

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores the strength of our AI-powered agentic automation system and validates the real-world impact we're delivering to enterprise customers," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer of Automation Anywhere. "This recognition affirms our ability to combine generative AI, automation, and orchestration at scale-helping organizations unlock productivity, reduce friction in work, and make faster, smarter decisions with the trust and agility of AWS."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) introduces a new class of AI-powered software agents that autonomously manage complex business processes. Integrated with Amazon Bedrock, APA combines generative AI with enterprise-grade automation and orchestration to handle dynamic tasks, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable business outcomes. Designed with built-in governance and security, APA helps organizations move faster toward the autonomous enterprise-unlocking new levels of agility, productivity, and scalability across industries. Learn more: automationanywhere.com/rpa/agentic-process-automation.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383572/5235337/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automation-anywhere-achieves-the-aws-generative-ai-competency-302507027.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.