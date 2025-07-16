Arkay Beverages: From Zero to One Billion: Reynald Vito Grattagliano's 50-Year Journey from Selling Nail Polish to Building a Global Empire of Health, Luxury, and Purpose

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / In 1975, at the age of just 19, Reynald Grattagliano began his entrepreneurial journey with zero dollars in his pocket and a single idea: to manufacture nail polish in London. Just three years later, he sold his company, Chase Chemical Company, to a major chemical conglomerate - his first exit in what would become a legendary business career.

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

In 1986, Grattagliano made waves again by creating the first $1 perfume in Miami, Florida - a groundbreaking product that made fragrance accessible to everyone, sold in retailers like Family Dollar and Dollar Tree across the U.S.

Fifty years later, Grattagliano is now at the helm of a business empire valued at over $1 billion, including Arkay Beverages, DutyFreeZone.com, and DutyFreeFood.com - all launched from the ground up with a singular mission: to serve people, not just profit.

A Mission to Keep the World Sober

Grattagliano's flagship brand, Arkay Beverages, is more than a drink - it's a global movement for sobriety and health. As the inventor of the world's first line of alcohol-free spirits that replicate the warmth and flavor of traditional liquor, Arkay offers a safe and inclusive way to enjoy cocktails - without the alcohol.

Powered by the patented W.A.R.M.® molecule, Arkay simulates the familiar "kick" of alcohol, giving consumers the sensory experience they enjoy, without the risks.

"My mission in life is to help people stay sober," says Grattagliano. "Arkay is not just a drink - it's hope, freedom, and safety in a bottle."

Duty-Free Access to Luxury for All

In addition to Arkay, Grattagliano founded DutyFreeZone.com and DutyFreeFood.com, two global platforms that democratize access to luxury goods and gourmet foods at tax-free or discounted prices.

From high-end perfumes and electronics to artisan cheeses and specialty meats, these platforms allow consumers around the world to enjoy top-tier products without paying inflated retail prices - thanks to a global network of suppliers and smart international logistics.

"Everyone deserves access to quality - not just the rich. These platforms give people that power," he explains.

Billion-Dollar Success, Zero Flash

Despite leading a billion-dollar empire, Grattagliano lives modestly. He owns no luxury car, wears no designer watch, and has no outward signs of wealth. He prefers to stay in his hotels while traveling, lives without a spouse, and avoids the spotlight - a rare profile in today's business world.

"I live simply. I don't need to show off. I know who I am - and I'm here to create, help, and disrupt."

The Legacy of a Lifelong Entrepreneur

What began in 1975 with bottles of nail polish and sheer grit has grown into a global force for innovation, access, and social change. Grattagliano's legacy is not just about wealth, but about vision, resilience, and purpose.

As Arkay Beverages expands its global reach and DutyFreeZone continues to scale into new markets, Reynald Grattagliano remains firmly focused on what matters most:

"Helping people live better. Affordably. Safely. And with dignity."

Media Contact:

press@arkaybeverages.com

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

www.reynaldvitograttagliano.com

www.arkaybeverages.com

www.dutyfreezone.com

www.dutyfreefood.com

SOURCE: Arkay Beverages

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-zero-to-one-billion-reynald-vito-grattaglianos-50-year-jour-1049444