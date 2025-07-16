BCC Research LLC: G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Technologies Market on the Rise

"Highlighting Strategic Alliances and Innovation, the Global GPCR Targeting Market Report Explores the Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery and Therapeutics, Featuring Key Players Like Promega, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck KGaA"

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets" is expected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $6.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive look at the global market for G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targeting technologies. It analyzes current market size and growth trends, and segments the market by assay type, product type application, and region. Assay types include functional and binding assays, while product types range from cell lines to detection kits. Applications span cancer, cardiovascular, CNS, and respiratory diseases. The report also covers regional markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and includes company profiles, industry trends, and collaborations.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rapid advances in GPCR targeting technologies, driven by growing research into disease mechanisms and the rise of personalized medicine. GPCRs are key targets in treating major conditions like cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular diseases. With innovations such as AI and allosteric modulation shaping drug discovery, staying informed on these trends helps companies remain competitive and navigate complex regulations in a rapidly evolving market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising incidence of chronic diseases: As conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer become more common worldwide, there's a growing need for treatments. GPCRs play a key role in many of these diseases, making them important targets for new drugs.

Growing demand for GPCR-targeting drugs: GPCR-targeting drugs are already widely used, and demand is rising. While these drugs are effective for many health issues, there is still a need for better treatments, leading to a push for more R&D in this area.

Technological advances in GPCR research: New tools like cryo-EM, AI, and advanced screening methods are making it easier and faster to study GPCRs. These advances help scientists design better drugs with more precision and fewer side effects.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $4.1 billion Market size forecast $6.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Assay Type, Product Type, Application, and Region (South America, the Middle East and Africa) Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore Market drivers • Rising incidence of chronic diseases. • Growing demand for GPCR-targeting drugs. • Technological advances in GPCR research.

Interesting facts:

GPCRs and Drug Targets: Over 30% of all marketed drugs target GPCRs, making them one of the most important and druggable protein families in pharmacology.





Sensory Functions: GPCRs are essential for senses like vision, taste, and smell playing key roles in the retina and the olfactory system.





Diverse and Widespread: Humans have over 800 GPCRs involved in processes from immunity to neurotransmission, linking them to diseases like cancer, heart conditions, and neurological disorders.

Emerging startups

Confo Therapeutics: This company is developing a proprietary technology to target GPCR conformational changes, opening new therapeutic avenues for treating cancer and neurological diseases.





Tectonic Therapeutic: Uses innovative platforms for discovering drugs targeting GPCRs involved in immune and inflammatory diseases, with a focus on immune modulation.





Syn Vivo: Specializes in microfluidic platforms and live-cell imaging technologies to provide real-time, high-resolution cell-based assays for drug discovery and research.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the GPCR targeting market?

- The global market reached $4.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The GPCR targeting market is segmented based on assay type, product type, application, and region.



Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?

- Cell lines are anticipated to have the highest market share by the end of 2029.



Which region's market is growing the fastest?

- Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BECTON DICKINSON

DANAHER CORP.

ENZO BIOCHEM INC.

EPICS THERAPEUTICS

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

INTERAX BIOTECH AG

MERCK KGAA

ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY CANADA LTD.

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN

REVVITY

TECTONIC THERAPEUTIC

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

WUXI APPTEC

