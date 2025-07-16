Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juillet/July 2025) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 10,130,346 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 17, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Protium Clean Energy Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 10 130 346 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 18 juillet/July 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 18 juillet/July 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 18 juillet/July 2025 Symbol/Symbole : GRUV NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 74370G 20 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 74370G 20 0 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 74370G101/CA74370G1019

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)