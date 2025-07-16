Arkay Beverages: Reynald Grattagliano Leads Global Sober Revolution with Arkay Zero Proof, the World's First Alcohol-Free Whisky

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / In 2011, French-American entrepreneur Reynald Grattagliano launched what many considered a radical idea: to create a full range of alcohol-free spirits that replicated the taste, aroma, and experience of traditional liquors - without a single drop of alcohol.

Today, through his brand Arkay Beverages, Grattagliano has become a global symbol of transformation. What started as a quiet revolution has now reshaped how people drink, celebrate, and live. His "Zero Proof" drinks - including alcohol-free whiskies, rums, gins, vodkas, tequilas, and bitters - are now sold in over 35 countries, enjoyed by millions who value health, mental clarity, safety, or simply the freedom to choose.

"I have nothing against those who drink," says Grattagliano. "I just want people to have a choice. And now, that choice is real - and it's changing lives."

A SHAKEN INDUSTRY

Success has not come without resistance. As Arkay grew, traditional alcohol giants saw their long-standing monopoly challenged - and responded with hostility.

"They hate me. Not because I lie or cheat - but because I'm taking market share," says Grattagliano. "I disrupt the system. I win over their customers. I may be alone - but I'm free."

The backlash has taken many forms - from smear campaigns on social media and pressure on distributors, to exclusion from trade shows, legal threats, intimidation, and administrative harassment

"They want to silence me. But every bottle of Arkay sold is a victory for those who choose not to drink."

A GLOBAL IMPACT YOU CAN MEASURE

Since Arkay's launch, the results speak for themselves:

Alcohol consumption has declined in several developed countries.

The non-alcoholic beverage sector has experienced double-digit growth year after year.

Awareness campaigns about alcohol-related harm now present Arkay as a credible, festive alternative.

Doctors, psychologists, athletes, families, and influencers have joined the movement. Their message is unified and powerful:

"You don't need alcohol to celebrate life."

A CAUSE BEFORE A PRODUCT

For Grattagliano, this is more than business - it's a mission rooted in ethics and empathy.

"Too many tragedies are tied to alcohol - domestic violence, car crashes, broken careers, divorces, disease. If I can help reduce this suffering even slightly, I'll have fulfilled my purpose."

Grattagliano knows firsthand the damage alcohol can cause. Arkay is his personal crusade - for a more conscious, compassionate, and responsible world.

THE FUTURE IS ZERO PROOF

While some global brands are only now entering the alcohol-free market, Arkay is more than a decade ahead. With over 30 falvors such as whisky, rum, tequila, gin, vodka, etc… a loyal international community, and a brand identity forged through resilience and innovation, Arkay is both the technical and moral leader of this global movement.

"I'm not here to please everyone," Grattagliano states. "I'm here to offer an alternative. And no one is going to stop me."

Arkay makes you happy because it contains capsaicin - a natural compound that boosts mood and mimics the uplifting sensation of alcohol, without the intoxication https://foodinstitute.com/focus/feel-the-burn-nuanced-functional-spice-experiences-on-the-rise/

About Reynald Grattagliano

Reynald Grattagliano is a French American visionary born in Avignon- France raised in California and the inventor of the "Zero Proof" alcohol-free spirits concept. In 2011, he founded Arkay Beverages and has since led a global mission to promote responsible, alcohol-free lifestyles through innovation and advocacy.

About Arkay Beverages

Arkay Beverages is the first company in the world to develop a complete line of alcohol-free spirits, offering a flavorful, inclusive alternative to traditional liquors. Distributed in more than 35 countries, Arkay is a safe and empowering solution for drivers, pregnant women, athletes, former addicts, and anyone seeking to live alcohol-free - without compromise.

With zero carbs, zero sugar, and zero fat, Arkay is the guilt-free way to enjoy your favorite spirits.

