SYNLawn Hosts Giveaway Contest to Celebrate Dustin Poirier's Retirement Trilogy Fight Against Max Holloway

DALTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / SYNLawn , one of the largest manufacturers and innovators of plant-based artificial grass and synthetic surfacing, announced a special giveaway to celebrate the final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match of Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier, a legendary American professional mixed martial artist. His retirement fight is his third match against the current BMF titleholder, Max Holloway. The milestone match will take place at UFC 318 on Saturday, July 19, in Poirier's home state of Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Giveaway Prize



In honor of this trilogy bout, SYNLawn will select three lucky giveaway winners. Each winner will receive an exclusive prize package that includes a pack of Poirier's world-famous Louisiana Style Hot Sauce, a t-shirt featuring Poirier, and other cool SWAG items. The online contest starts today and ends at 12 pm EDT on Sunday, July 20.

"We're excited to launch this giveaway for MMA fans who've supported Dustin throughout his impressive career," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Known for his grit, heart, and unforgettable performances inside the octagon, Poirier leaves behind a legacy that has inspired fans around the world. From headlining UFC main events to capturing the interim lightweight title, his journey is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and passion for the sport. SYNLawn is thrilled to be part of this celebration to honor a true champion."

To enter the giveaway, participants must complete an entry form on the SYNLawn website at www.synlawn.com/dustin-poirier . To be eligible to win, entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in one of the 48 contiguous states. There is a link on the giveaway page for fans interested in donating to Poirier's international nonprofit organization, The Good Fight Foundation , which has raised thousands of dollars for initiatives to help underserved communities. Fans are also encouraged to follow SYNLawn on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , and YouTube .

About SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn ® has led the industry as one of the largest manufacturers and innovators of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses PCR content and bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 350,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have an award-winning, proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass in the United States of America and over 30 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , and YouTube .

